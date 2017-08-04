Why This Metal Could Ride the Iron Ore Rally

On Friday last week, China got the market all worked up after revealing the latest manufacturing data (PMI) — at least mining stocks, anyway.

Take a look at this:

S&P/ASX 300 Metals and Mining Index Five-Day Chart

Source: Yahoo Finance

Two days after the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data dropped, the S&P/ASX 300 Metals and Mining Index [ASX:XMM] rallied 2.82%, to 3128.20 points. Investors then had a change of mind, and XMM fell back to 3070 by Thursday night.

The Aussie market is developing a habit of overreacting at the moment. First, the Aussie dollar ran away on speculation that the RBA would raise rates to 3.5% over time. And now, a small increase in Chinese data leads punters to think that perhaps the Chinese economy isn’t a complete mess after all.

In any case, the numbers weren’t that impressive. China’s Caixin PMI rose for a second straight month, to 51.1, bringing it to a four-month high. A Reuters poll of analysts had the figure coming in at 50.4. Above 50 signals an expansion in manufacturing activity.

Many investors prefer to use the Caixin PMI as it tracks small- and medium-sized companies in China, rather than massive, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which the official Chinese PMI focuses on.

The official Chinese PMI rose to 51.4, which was a smidge under the expected result of 51.9.

While not directly related, the PMI data suggests the Chinese economy is still in the ‘expansion’ phase. This put a rocket under the iron ore price — which rose to US$73 per metric tonne a week later.

However, there is a view that, over the next few months, the iron ore price may stay around this level.

Goldman Sachs believes this to be the case. It has forecast the iron ore price to stay either side of US$70 per tonne for the next three months. This should see the red rocks have an average price of US$60 per tonne by the end of 2017.

Yet supporting the iron ore price is the Middle Kingdom’s recent ‘crackdown’ on low-quality steel producers. This week, The Australian Financial Review reported that the government is sending out 18 teams to inspect and close down low-end and highly-polluting steel mills.

Goldman adds that with China closing mills, this will keep the ore price above US$70, as it will restrict supply in the market. In addition, Goldman alludes to a more buoyant property sector in China over the next six months, saying iron ore prices will remain higher as there’s increasing demand for new infrastructure and property in China.

CNBC backs this view, saying an important indicator in confidence — new construction starts measured by floor area — rose 10.5% for the first half of 2017.

As Australia has firmly hitched itself to China’s economic fortunes, higher iron ore prices boost the Aussie economy.

Our resources analyst, Jason Stevenson, believes he’s found an equally important and often overlooked metal that will tag along as the iron ore price gains. You’ll find all the information here.

