Money Wipes Our Memories

In 2018 Australians became privy to what the banks, financial institutions and superannuation firms were really doing with customers’ money.

In some cases it was absolutely nothing, even when customers were paying for a financial advice service.

Even the dead weren’t left out of the misconduct that went on.

In September, the Hayne Royal Commission interim report was released, and it was scathing.

Ken Hayne asked in his interim report ‘Why did it happen?’. His answer was this:

‘Too often, the answer seems to be greed – the pursuit of short term profit at the expense of basic standards of honesty… But it is necessary then to go behind the particular events and ask how and why they came about.’

And next Monday at 4:10pm, after the ASX closes for the day, the final report into banking, superannuation and financial services will be released.

Hayne to call out dishonest banks

So what’s expected in the report?

It is expected that Hayne will call out the banks and financial institutions for their misconduct. It is also expected that the regulators that were meant to keep the banks in line, will be exposed for their ‘soft-touch’, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

There was a lot to cover from the mess that the industry had left in its course for greed.

And while we don’t know how many of the recommendations laid out in the report the government will take on, we expect it to be the majority of them.

What the report could mean for you

But what could the ramifications of the report mean for consumers like you and me?

Well, to put it bluntly…a lot.

With the consequences expected to be quite high for the superannuation industry (especially ones run by banks), the financial planning sector and insurers, consumers can expect a lot of it to fall back on to them, in the sense that financial products may become more costly and harder to attain.

In the case of the regulators, from what the interim report states, Hayne will most likely state that the regulators failed to enforce the law when it concerned financial institutions. So what can we expect from Hayne in his final report, according to the Sydney Morning Herald:

‘[E]xpect Hayne to recommend that ASIC and APRA be subjected to official performance reviews where they will be assessed next to their mandate. Both ASIC and APRA could be stripped of some of their powers, and this could result in a new regulator being formed to cover some parts of financial services.’

Superfunds were also targeted throughout the royal commission. It was found that at least 12 funds (most of them owned by the banks) may have broken the law and/or have committed misconduct.

It is expected that many changes will have to be made (legislative and regulatory) as well as closer oversight.

Underperforming funds may even be removed from the industry.

In regards to home loans, we’ve already seen the banks tighten their lending practices, after they were questioned as to whether they were following responsible lending laws.

With the financial planning sector, wealth managers looked out for financial advisers, not their customers. They maintained ‘grandfather commissions’, with no consideration as to whether the superfund trustee was required to stop paying them. And members’ accounts were still being charged for fees, without any system to prove that they were receiving the services they were being charged for.

Due to this, the recommendation may insist that all forms of commission are terminated.

Don’t be naïve about the future

So do we think that this report will change the banking and financial services industry for good?

On the back of the report alone? Probably not.

If the government accepts most or all of the recommendations, then we could slowly see a change in the culture as the recommendations are implemented. But it would be naïve to think that money won’t eventually overcome this all for our financial industry.

In the words of the ABC: ‘Money has a wonderful way of dulling the memory.’

Kind regards,

Alana Sumic,

Editor, Markets & Money

