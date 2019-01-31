MyFiziq Ltd’s Share Price Surges by 57.90% Today

At the time of writing, shares of MyFiziq Ltd [ASX:MYQ] are up by 57.90%, to 45 cents per share. Leaving many investors wondering what caused MyFiziq Ltd’s share price to skyrocket.

Why did MyFiziq Ltd’s share price re-rate?

MyFiziq executed a $6,000,000 placement (before costs) with Asia Cornerstone Asset Management. The placement was at a 60-cent share price ― 110% higher than the previous closing price. The placement should help the company fund and execute its strategic rollout over the next two years.

Asia Cornerstone Asset Management Ltd is an asset management firm, licensed by the Securities & Futures Commission in Hong Kong. It focuses exclusively on companies with high growth potential in the medical, agricultural and technological industries.

What’s up next for MyFiziq Ltd?

Here’s the share price action today:

MyFiziq Ltd’s share price has been in a downtrend for the past year, though it has consolidated sideways for several months. But, considering the positive capital raising at a marketable higher price, the market reacted positively to the news today. I’d now like to see a monthly close above 50-cents. That would suggest the share price is finally turning around for the best.

Vlado Bosanac, Chief Executive Officer of MyFiziq, told the market today:

‘We have been courted over the past few months by a number of parties offering to inject capital into MyFiziq. Our main resistance has been finding the right partner with more than just capital but also significant investor and industry support. Dato Liew has an extensive background in the capital markets and brings a large following from his own investment community and business leaders. This capital represents a significant up lift to our shareholders and the current market and also reflects Dato Liew’s confidence in our technology and the team.’

MyFiziq Ltd seems on track to generate huge returns for shareholders in the months ahead. The company owns a revolutionary technology that uses pictures from your smartphone, which create a 3D avatar representation with accurate circumference measurements of yourself. Partners plug the technology into their new or existing apps, and then customise the experience to satisfying their branding requirements. The technology could be massive for the e-commerce world.

Jason Stevenson,

Resources Analyst, Markets & Money

PS: Interested in mining stocks? My free new investor report, 'A Detailed Look into Australia's Top 10 Mining Stocks', does exactly what it says in the name. I look at 10 companies that could make you huge money this year, and beyond. To download that report free, go here.