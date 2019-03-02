Netflix Spending Impacting Your Chances of a Home Loan?

If you’ve been watching the news for the past 14 months or so, you’ll be aware of the fall in house prices and slowdown in auction clearance rates.

While the news has been reporting on what that might mean for homeowners, they’ve only skimmed over the consequences for property investors and their investments.

While property was booming, especially in Melbourne and Sydney, investors had a stronghold in the market. Able to purchase property, some might say, more easily than those trying to buy homes.

This, in turn, may have been the catalyst for rising house prices.

It wasn’t too difficult to borrow from the banks, and the laws were on the side of investors.

But then the royal commission happened, and it turned everything on its head.

Now, the banks are tightening lending and asking questions like ‘how much you’re spending on your Netflix, how much toothpaste do you use’, according to property investor Michael Ilieff.

Ilieff lamented that the tightening didn’t allow for flexibility:

‘They really make it hard to borrow money. It’s ridiculous there’s just a blanket formula and no flexibility. ‘I’m not sure how you can run the property market or anything to do with the economy if the banks continue to be this strict.’

And it’s not like investors only make up a tiny portion of the market. According to the ABC, investors represent 42% of Australia’s housing market.

Tough yeah ahead

A lack of investors doesn’t necessarily mean that houses will suddenly open up to home buyers, especially first home buyers, thus turning around the economy. No, the impact could be significant.

Not only could it lead to a serious downturn in the property market, but it could also be the catalyst for job losses in the labour and construction industries.

Knock-on effects could also hit architects, lawyers and retailers of household goods.

Peter Koulizos, chair of Property Investment Professionals of Australia, believes that the tighter lending criteria by the banks brought on since the royal commission is going to make it extremely difficult for investors.

‘Even though 2018 was a tough year. I think 2019 will be even tougher,’ Mr Koulizos warned. ‘So far as borrowing money is concerned this is the worst I’ve seen. It wasn’t this bad during the ‘90s recession, and it certainly wasn’t this bad straight after the global financial crisis.’

And not only are the banks making it harder for all to borrow, investors seem to be copping the brunt of it.

Interest rate hikes are increasing a lot more for investors than owner-occupiers. On average, rates for investor have increased by 57 basis points compared to owner-occupier, as you can see below:

But there’s an even greater concern for investors, according to research group CoreLogic: falling house prices.

Don’t panic just yet

The group’s head of research, Tim Lawless, believes house prices will keep falling in 2019, with the possibility of that going into 2020.

Take Sydney for example, prices are already down by 11%.

Lawless further added:

‘It’s a bit of a perfect storm in many ways… ‘Rental yields are beginning to weaken or fall while we’re also seeing unprecedented levels of supply coming onto the market, which could lead to further falls if demand softens.’

While Koulizos doesn’t believe there’s reason to panic just yet:

‘There’s no panic stations yet,’ Mr Koulizos said.

‘But you will see less property investors at auctions or negotiating property for sale.’

Right now, investors believe that with falling prices, tighter lending, tax changes and soft rent could cause a number of investors to sell and the market could see mass exoduses.

You never really know where the market could go, but we believe you should be keeping one eye on the movement of the property market in 2019.

