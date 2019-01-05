New Year, Same Markets

It may be a new year, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be a fresh start for the markets, as they continue their downward trend from the end of 2018.

While we were celebrating Christmas and the New Year, the US stock market saw its worst December since the Great Depression.

That comes after US equity markets rallied, as US President Donald Trump stated he was optimistic about negotiating a trade deal with China.

But that couldn’t save the month of December. With the benchmark S&P 500 dropping 9.2%, which hasn’t been seen since December of 1931, which saw a drop of 14.5%. For 2018, the index dropped 6.2%, the largest annual decline since 2008.

Both were very poignant for the Great Depression and the GFC. So are we seeing the start of the next great financial crisis?

We very well could be. According to Business Insider, they report that a Wall Street strategist believes the ends of the global cycle is nearing.

The global economy is on an irreversible path

And according to a paper written by Naka Matsuzawa, chief Japan rates strategist at Nomura, ‘The global economy is already on an irreversible path to an economic downturn’.

But that doesn’t mean it’ll necessarily happen this year.

As Matsuzawa further explains:

‘However, we do not expect the economy to fall suddenly into a downturn, but to recover temporarily in the second half of 2019 to the first half of 2020 after signs of a slowdown strengthen through the first half of 2019.’

However, not all experts believe a recession is on the cards for 2019. Instead, they see risks rising in 2020, and that risks will be ‘very low’ in 2019, according to Business Insider.

But that’s not stopping economists from eyeing the narrowing treasury yield curves that have indicated a recession is on the horizon regarding the last three previous occasions.

While Matsuzawa sees a downturn in 2019, he — like many economists — believes the real decline will come in 2020. As he continues in his report:

‘We think the real economy will enter a downturn from the second half of 2020, and expect the financial markets to price in this economic downturn in the first half of 2020… ‘The immediate cause could be a global credit crunch caused by a sharp drop in the credit market, including the US corporate bond market. ‘But at this point we expect the triggers to be 1) the US’s return to a hawkish approach on Chinese policy and full-scale weak USD measures, 2) further declines in crude oil prices and an increase in bankruptcies among US energy companies, and 3) a demand-side shock that prevents an upturn in the semiconductor cycle.’ What does this mean for the Aussie market?

On the Aussie market front, experts are also predicting a volatile year ahead. With a slowdown already upon the global economy, and with the added pressures of interest rates rising quickly in the US and the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, experts are forecasting a rollercoaster ride for the ASX in 2019. And with the countdown underway until the US-China truce expires in March, global markets are cautious.

There are concerns that if the tariff dispute between the two nations continue, then the ASX could slip even further than the 7% in 2018. On the other hand, ABC news reports that if the trade deal is successful, then the index could see a recovery from the sell-off that began in October 2018.

Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners, believes that the ASX is one of the riskiest markets at the moment. As the ABC reports:

‘The Australian economy is the biggest risk at this point… ‘Consumer spending is weak, the housing market has fallen sharply, and there’s a big flow-on impact across the construction and consumer sectors. ‘Emerging markets in Asia have fallen heavily last year. They’ve become cheaper, and have reached a good valuation now. ‘And wherever ether you put money in the US, companies operating in that market do quite well — but in terms of valuation, they’re becoming quite expensive.’

Markets around the world may be cheap at the moment, however it is hard to dispute their volatility, with many seeing a bear market in the near future.

