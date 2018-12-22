New Zealand Investors Know Something We Don’t

New Zealanders are renowned for their blasé attitude towards most things. Law enforcement, politics, humour, you name it. Like us, they are loath to take anything too seriously, and will show irreverence in the face of the most taboo of issues.

They are the only country with the rights to put Hobbit-related imagery on their currency, have the Kiwi (a flightless bird) as their Royal Airforce logo, and are the only nation to have an official government-appointed Wizard (the position of the Wizard of Christchurch was established in 1982 and still exists today).

I’m sure we all know a Kiwi who fits the bill when it comes to the lovable, quick-witted goofball stereotype that has been popularised by famous sitcoms like Flight of the Concords. There’s one sitting across from me right now in fact.

Because if the headlines are anything to go by, there is some truth to the clichés. In 1996 for example, a man broke into a radio station in Wanganui and took the manager hostage, demanding that they play the song ‘Rainbow Connection’ from the Muppets. And in 2014, after losing a poker bet, a New Zealand man legally changed his name to ‘Full Metal Havok More Sexy N Intelligent Than Spock And All The Superheroes Combined With Frostnova’. Clearly their courts also have a sense of humour.

But aside from being the world’s class clown, they’re also pioneers when it comes to political change. New Zealand was the first nation in the world to give women the right to vote in 1893. They were also one of the first nations to legalise same-sex marriage, which they did in 2003.

And as of this week, New Zealand looks like it might just become the first Pacific Island nation, and the third country worldwide, to legalise recreational cannabis.

A budding industry

The New Zealand government announced this week that the country will hold a referendum on whether to completely legalise cannabis at the next general election in 2020.

This decision came after a New Zealand Drug Foundation poll earlier this year showed that two thirds of New Zealanders supported either decriminalisation, or legalisation, of marijuana, which is in line with the changing global attitude towards cannabis use.

Very frankly, Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick stated on Twitter that legalisation was the only way to fight the hypocrisy that currently exists in parliament:

‘A substantial number of us (in Parliament) have personally admitted to breaking the law and consuming illegal drugs…and now we preside over that law which penalizes people who engage in exactly the same behaviour.’

I for one appreciate the honesty. And the New Zealand public does too.

Currently, Uruguay and Canada are the only nations that have completely legalised Cannabis, along with nine US states and some parts of Europe. And if New Zealand follows suit, it won’t be long before the rest of the world, including Australia, opens up to this booming industry that is only getting bigger.

Because if precedent is anything to go by, New Zealand’s impending decision could open up an industry with a net worth that rivals the alcohol and tobacco industries combined.

After marijuana was legalised in Canada on 17 October this year, it didn’t take long for the market to boom. Within the first month demand was so high that many stores were having trouble procuring enough cannabis to satisfy their customers. A result which only goes to show that there is room for countless new job opportunities and businesses to fulfil the supply needs.

As an investor, the cannabis market may be one of the best places to consider putting your money. Particularly in those companies which are set to soar on the back of this global trend.

