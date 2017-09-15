No Stopping Washington’s Debt Bomb Express

‘Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.’ Psalm 23:4

Others are beginning to notice: Republicans have lost the White House.

The Washington Post reports:

It could very well be a blip on the screen, as could Trump’s flirtation with going the independent route with his presidency. But for a Republican Party that has long worried about Trump’s impact on it, [recent polls from the Pew Research Center] — along with polls showing GOP voters turning on their leaders — suggest there is some restlessness with the party that nominated him and that the GOP is ripe for Trump slamming a wedge right through the middle of it.’

When their general defects, it becomes almost impossible to keep the troops in line. Look for widespread dissension and defection all up and down the Republican ranks.

Which brings us to tax reform…

No escape

A well-disciplined and keenly motivated party might be able to pass a major tax reform bill.

It last happened in the enthusiasm for ‘Morning in America’ under President Reagan, 36 years ago.

But a fractured majority party and an independent president make Congress irrelevant…and unable to do much of anything.

So there will be no genuine tax reform. No repeal and replace of O’care.

And now, with the debt ceiling out of the way, there will be no halt to the Debt Bomb Express…running wide open and bound for Hell.

And that means the next move by the feds will be to ban physical cash. Once the feds get cash out of the way, they have us all under control.

They can tax as much as they like. They can impose negative interest rates…penalising you for saving money. They can prevent us from buying guns or cigarettes, or anything they disapprove of.

This subject came up with a wise friend yesterday…

Empire of debt

For the last 46 years, most Americans have used debt to boost their standards of living while their incomes were stagnant.

More recently, they use debt not to get ahead, but just to stay in the same place.

From the host of the StreetTalkLive podcast, Lance Roberts:

‘Beginning in 2009, the gap between the real disposable incomes and the cost of living was no longer able to be filled by credit expansion. In other words, as opposed to prior 1980, the situation is quite different and a harbinger of potentially bigger problems ahead. The consumer is no longer turning to credit to leverage UP consumption — they are turning to credit to maintain their current living needs.’

Household debt levels are back at record highs. At the lower end, people get student loans — which are easy to get — not to go to school, but to pay for cable and beer. Studies show they are twice as likely to use student loan money for living expenses than they were in 2016.

And at the upper end, ‘margin debt’ — money people borrow from their brokers using shares they own as collateral — has reached a new record high, too. So has corporate debt.

And last Friday, government debt went through the roof — $317 billion was added to the national debt in a single 24-hour period. That’s $1,000 for every man, woman, and child in America.

Earlier this week, we were looking — albeit a bit mischievously — into the future. We saw President Trump starting a new political party.

He has shown he can draw support from Democrats and Republicans. He has shown, too, that he is ready to play one off against the other to get what he wants.

We were a little shocked by how readily the president joined forces with Deep State Democrats to open the sluice gates.

But remember, the US is an empire that runs on debt. Nobody wants to stand between the Deep State and the money it needs.

And now that the flood has begun, the next stage of the great wingy-dingy hullabaloo can begin, too.

Desperate to keep the money flowing, the feds will boost spending and debt…further balloon the national debt by trillions of dollars…drop interest rates below zero…and clamp down on the use of cash to seal off escape routes.

Then it will be time to say a prayer…

Stay tuned…

