The Old Financial System Is Dead

The financial system as we once knew it has been turned on its head.

Wallets that were once stuffed to the seams have become progressively lighter. And money that you previously touched and held has moved online, adding to our ever-growing mountain of data.

The first to go was cash, swiftly being replaced by debit cards in a plastic revolution. Then debit cards made way for contactless payment methods.

Now even online payments, a realm occupied solely by the banks, is slowly being taken over by tech giants.

Apple, Google and Facebook have all launched e-commerce payment platforms. And when it comes to the ever-growing popularity of mobile-based transactions, their huge customer bases and state-of-the-art tech capabilities pose a huge threat to banks and their bottom lines.

Although the switch-over might not occur in the short term, ratings agency Standard & Poor’s still considers the tech titans a long-term threat to the banks, admitting, ‘… [That] they are well-placed to potentially disrupt certain aspects of the traditional banking industry value chain.’

There’s no doubt that it has been a trying few years for the banks. Particularly in Australia.

The Royal Commission into the banking sector is currently underway. And while we await the results, public trust in the banks is eroding.

With all the crypto and blockchain mania on top of that, people have begun to question whether the banks might soon become a thing of the past.

The real threat to the banks

Of course, whether or not cryptocurrencies are the answer to the banking system’s many flaws remains to be seen.

Especially after newfound doubt emerged this week about crypto stability, in what many are calling the ‘crypto massacre’.

Yesterday, bitcoin dropped 17.9% in only 24 hours. Falling all the way from $20,000 to $12,000 per coin.

Subsequently, all the biggest cryptos fell like dominoes. Ripple, ethereum and litecoin are all down considerably.

The main trigger was the fear of a major crackdown on cryptos by the South Korean government. The Finance Minister said on Wednesday that the government was considering banning cryptos altogether.

It’s a damning move, considering South Korea is one of the biggest markets for crypto trading. And it comes hot on the trail of China’s recent calls for a wider ban on services related to crypto trading.

There’s no cause for panic, though. Cryptos are still alive and kicking. And the attempts by governments to quell the rise of this technology only speaks to the bourgeoning power of this asset class.

However, in this tumultuous climate of hot debate and rapid price falls, it’s hard to know which cryptos are legitimate.

Indeed, it’s hard to know if any are legitimate.

But what we do know for certain is that the financial sector is in a state of flux. Change is occurring rapidly. And it’s very likely that cryptocurrencies will be a big part of our global financial future.

