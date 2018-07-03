Potential Signs of a Recession

Stocks aren’t the only think going up like we’re in some new ‘plateau of prosperity’.

Junk bonds are even crazier, rallying right along with stocks since early 2016.

Here we are, with the second longest expansion in history, without a 20%-plus correction. By late August it will become the longest expansion…and CCC junk bonds show no signs of a recession as yields trickle down.

Meanwhile, 10-year treasury and AA corporate bonds, generally seen as low-risk, are seeing rising yields with the Fed tightening its cycle.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve

[Click to enlarge]

This would be normal in the late stages of a bull market and expansion period: High-grade AA corporate bonds rising in yields as the Fed raises rates.

The advance on the AA bond from 5 July, 2016 to 16 June, 2018 is in line with the rise in the 10-year treasury from 1.38% to the recent high…

But this isn’t the case for risky CCC corporate junk bonds.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve

[Click to enlarge]

Since 15 November, 2017, what are seen as the riskiest junk bonds have had their rates actually fall.

They’re now lower than they have been in years…those lows are indicating there is no chance of a recession in the coming months.

But what it really means is that investors have simply gotten more desperate for yields when they choose such risky bonds over safe ones that have seen a substantial rise in yields over the last two years.

How bad can these bonds get when a real recession does strike?

These same CCC corporates hit 45% yields just after the Lehman collapse. They hit 21% in early 2016 when stocks crashed 10% over growing fear of an economic slowdown.

There may be no imminent signs of a recession. But there are plenty of growing concerns: emerging markets tanking 20% in recent months, the near unprecedented length of this current expansion, aggressive Fed tightening with more promised, and a flattening yield curve…

All of this could be a sign of downturn and a coming crash within the next several months or by late 2019…

Regards,

Harry Dent,

Editor, Harry Dent Daily