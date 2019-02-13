Predictive Discovery’s Share Price Surges by 30% Today

At the time of writing, shares of Predictive Discovery Ltd [ASX:PDI] are up by 30%, to 1.3 cents per share.

Predictive Discovery’s share price reflects positive trench samples

Predictive Discovery announced trench results at the Ferkessedougou North Project in Cote D’Ivoire, Africa. Significant hits from channel trench samples included:

34 metres at 5.29 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold, including 2 metres at 75.70g/t

92 metres at 1.76g/t of gold, including 2 metres at 20.60g/t

38 metres at 1.27g/t of gold, including 2 metres at 7.03g/t

78 metres at 1.30g/t of gold, including 2 metres at 7.47g/t

The trench results showed thick and decent gold grades. Indeed, the gold grades won’t blow your socks away. But, we’re looking at a trenching program here ― no drilling was involved. The results were pretty good, especially given the shallow nature. The trenching program tested geophysical anomalies and will help define the mineralisation geology for the upcoming drill program.

What’s up next for Predictive Discovery Ltd?

The share price reacted positively to the news:



Source: CommSec

Predictive Discovery has traded in a downtrend over the past year. There’s been a lack of exciting discoveries for the company. Today’s announcement changes that fact. Yet, while excited shareholders push the share price higher, it’s still early days. The share price remains in a downtrend and there hasn’t been any drilling at the Ferkessedougou North Project.

Paul Roberts, Managing Director, told the market today:

‘These trenches have confirmed the discovery of a significant gold mineralised body at Ferkessedougou North. We now know that the thick mineralised drill intercepts reported last year correlate with a wide gold mineralised granitic body at surface.

‘The Joint Venture’s drilling and trenching have only tested a small proportion of the 17km long zone of goldin-soil anomalies so far, highlighting the potential to make more such discoveries on the soil grid.

‘We look forward to the start of diamond drilling soon.’

Ferkessedougou North is located on the same greenstone belt as the Tongon (4.6 million ounces of gold) and Sissingue (1.0 million ounces) gold mines. That’s a good sign. Ferkessedougou North could be the next massive gold mine in the region.

The bottom line: the trench results are encouraging ― they are super thick. But it’s still early days. The company plans to start diamond drilling soon. If the drill results mimic the trench results at depth, the share price could explode higher. Predictive Discovery owns 30% of this project under the joint-venture agreement.

