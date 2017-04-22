Profiting from the War Profiteers

As we draw the curtain on another week, you’d be forgiven for thinking the world was inching closer to nuclear war.

North Korea’s latest show of force ultimately proved something of a damp squib. Nevertheless, the rogue state’s botched missile test raised new concerns about the potential for conflict in the Asia Pacific.

With nuclear experimentation intensifying on the Korean peninsula, how close are we to mutually assured destruction?

This week’s Markets & Money Weekend won’t attempt to answer this question. But we will let you in on a profit-making opportunity arising as the drums of war beat louder.

War with North Korea

Understanding North Korea’s behaviour is impossible without first considering the relationship between China and the US.

North Korea adjoins China’s north-eastern border. It acts as a functional defensive barrier between mainland China and pro-US South Korea.

This helps explain why China tolerates North Korea’s seemingly erratic behaviour. But in reality, Pyongyang is anything but unpredictable. Like his father before him, Chairman Kim Jong-un uses the threat of nuclear war as a means to win concessions from both the US and China.

Though this has made North Korea an international pariah, Pyongyang has used this strategy with a great deal of success.

In addition, North Korea plays an understated role in the region’s stability. Because of its strong anti-Western stance, North Korea’s statehood allows Beijing to feel less wary of outside threats.

Granted, both the US and China would prefer a denuclearised Korean peninsula. Yet while the US favours a unified Korea, China must ensure North Korea’s survival.

A pro-Western, unified Korea would allow the US to station troops on China’s border. A key plank of Beijing’s foreign policy is to prevent that from happening. And no amount of North Korean nuclear weapons testing and international censure will change that.

To realise how seriously China regards this matter, consider that it lost 180,000 soldiers to protect this buffer during the Korean War. Ever since, the US has played a major role in facilitating South Korea’s rise as an industrial powerhouse. And it’s done this for few other reasons than to ring-fence China.

China, meanwhile, hasn’t been required to do anything of the sort in North Korea. In fact, an internationally-exiled recluse is exactly the kind of state China wants as a buffer.

Nonetheless, potential US encroachment on the peninsula presents an existential crisis for China. For this reason, Beijing gives North Korea plenty of leeway in how it conducts its business.

Despite this marriage of convenience, Pyongyang regularly takes advantage of its relationship with its bigger neighbour. North Korea raises China’s ire any time it tests nuclear weapons, as it gives the US an excuse to boost military presence in the region.

South Korea’s decision this week to move ahead with the deployment of a US missile defence system is only the latest example of this. The defence system will allow the US to further undermine China’s national security interests.

Unfortunately, none of this bodes well for both short and long term peace in the region. And while a hot war between the US and China is unthinkable, we can’t rule out a conflict by proxy.

China doesn’t want war. But it senses which way the wind is blowing. US military build-up in the region is on the rise. And while this doesn’t guarantee a full-blown conflict, the arms race is well and truly on.

The war profiteers

With or without war, militaries, and the companies producing equipment for them, stand to win from an arms race in East Asia.

In search for any small advantage on the battlefield, military spending has a habit of advancing society in unexpected ways. It doesn’t just come up with bigger and better guns. It leads to ground-breaking innovations, such as the radar system and the internet. Both were outcomes of technologies initially designed for military use.

Not content to merely improve battlefield equipment, militaries are also leading the charge in powering armies.

Military spending on new energy sources is rising rapidly. Right now, there is a race to maximise the potential of lithium. Militaries the world over see it as the cutting edge that could make the difference between victory and defeat. This kind of spending on research and development should lead to significant improvements in lithium-ion battery technology.

With the arms race heating up, you’re staring at a unique opportunity to ‘profit from the war profiteers’ by investing in lithium stocks today. To find out how you can take advantage of the companies shaping the future of warfare, go here.

