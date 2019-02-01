Prudence Pays the Best Dividends

In these times of low interest rates (and with the RBA possibly taking rates lower) there’s an entrenched mindset about receiving a higher return on capital.

In the midst of the market volatility in late 2018, people would ask me ‘what should I do?’

Well, the options are rather limited.

Cash up. Stay invested. A combination of 1 and 2. Reduce exposure to markets and increase exposure to cash.

When presented with these options, the ‘cake and eat it too’ responses generally follow.

‘If I cash up, then I’ll earn next to nothing on my money.’

‘If I stay invested, the market could fall further.’

My reply goes along the lines of, ‘what you’re saying is you want the security of cash but the yield of shares. Good luck with that.’

After a month of relative calm, the anxiety over staying or going has somewhat abated…for now.

It’ll return when the next bout of volatility hits.

The fixation with dividends never ceases to amaze me.

What about capital value?

The fixation with dividends

In February 2015, the RBA cut official rates from 2.5% to 2.25%.

Blue-chip stocks paying fully franked dividends were in high demand…the Big Four banks and Telstra.

The following chart shows how those five stocks have performed over the past four years.

The banking stocks all cluster in the MINUS 21% to MINUS 32% range.

Telstra is all on its lonesome at the bottom of the graph on MINUS 52%.

To add insult to injury, over this period, Telstra has slashed its dividend from 31 cents per share to 22 cents per share…a 27% reduction in income payment.

Ouch!

With regards to the banks, if you reinvested the dividends, then the four-year performance is modestly positive.

However, if you’re an investor living off the bank dividends, then your 2015 dollar is now worth around 75 cents.

Dividends, like interest rates, are not set in stone…they can rise and fall depending upon a variety of factors.

‘Commonwealth Bank could be forced to cut its dividend after the sale of its insurance and global asset management businesses, says Morgan Stanley.’

Australian Financial Review 22 January 2019

While the CBA dividend cut is not certain, AMP shareholders have been told that when the conditions change…so does the dividend.

As reported in The Australian Financial Review on 25 January 2019 (emphasis is mine)…

‘AMP has given investors little hope it will improve performance in the coming year, with the embattled wealth group slashing its dividend to its lowest distribution level since its share market listing in 1998. ‘AMP will declare a final dividend of 4¢ a share for the 2018 calendar year, down from 14.5¢ in 2017. The lowest final dividend AMP has paid previously was 9¢ in 2003 after the group’s disastrous UK foray, which included the acquisition of Henderson Global Investors and three insurers – NPI, Pearl and London Life.’

And if Telstra investors are feeling down, spare a thought for those invested in AMP.

Over the past four years AMP has turned in a woeful performance…falling 61% in value.

A dollar in the bank earning 3% starts to look pretty good by comparison.

What happens when the next credit crisis hits?

And these share falls and dividend reductions are in the GOOD times…what’s going to happen when the next credit crisis hits?

The economy contracts. Business activity slows. Less profit. Lower Dividends.

And that’s just on the income side.

On the capital side, the multiple paid on those lower earnings will also shrink…driving share prices even lower.

My thoughts on the depth and severity of the next crisis are well known…it will make 2008/09 look like a Sunday School picnic.

Since 2008, the debt malaise has spread like wildfire across every continent.

Next time there’ll be no Chinese white knight to save the global economy.

A global debt pile exceeding US$250 trillion is proof that we’ve lived well beyond our means for nearly four decades.

We’ll have to (finally) accept the consequences of our collective actions.

Investors who bought into the ‘higher yield’ narrative should — before it’s too late — take heed of what happened to US blue chip shares in The Great Depression.

In February 2017, I wrote an article about the impact The Great Depression had on ‘blue chip’ companies to pay dividends.

Here’s an extract:

‘In 1929, the [S&P 500] index produced average earnings of US$22.60… three years later, earnings had fallen to one-third of this figure. ‘It took nearly 20-years, for earnings to reach the US$22 level again. ‘When a share market suffers a fall of 80%, you can be assured there will be economic consequences. People have less money to spend. Less money going through the cash registers means less corporate profits. ‘If businesses are earning less, guess what happens to dividends? ‘They are reduced or even, cancelled. ‘In Barrie A. Wigmore’s rather lengthy book “The Crash and Its Aftermath: A History of Securities Markets in the United States, 1929-1933” there’s a treasure trove of data on what happened to shares during the Great Depression. ‘Here’s a selection of blue chip companies and the level of fall suffered from 1929 to 1933 and dividend being paid in 1933.’

Three of the seven ‘blue chip’ companies ceased paying dividends. The other four appeared to be paying a high level of dividends…but all is not what it seems.

In the case of Gillette, that 13.77% dividend was calculated on a share price that was 95% lower than it was four years earlier.

To explain this, here’s another extract from the February 2017 article:

‘To keep this exercise simple, we’ll work in whole numbers.’



In dollar terms, the dividend had shrunk over 80%…from $4 per share in 1929 to $0.70 per share in 1933.

This is in addition to the share price falling 95% in value.

In the case of Gillette, cashed up investors could, in 1933, buy 20 shares for the price of one 1929 share…AND receive a 13.77% dividend on those 20 shares.

This example shows that the widely accepted belief of ‘money in the bank loses its buying power’, is not entirely correct.

The lesson from 1929 is that when the share market goes through a significant correction, and the economy struggles to respond to stimulus efforts, dividends will be cut…and cut hard.

If you think it’s difficult now to live off a 2.5% return on 100% of your capital, then what’s it going to be like living off a reduced dividend payment on less than half your current capital value?

In my opinion, prudence pays the best dividends.

