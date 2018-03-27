QBE Share Price Continues to Sink

Shares of QBE Insurance Group Ltd [ASX:QBE] have been sinking for over six months now, they have slightly dipped by 0.16% during time of writing.

Last June their shares were trading at $13.23 a share, now in the month of March they are only valued at $9.66 a share.

QBE is a property and casualty insurance group who specialise in the financial sector. They operate all around the world and are based in Sydney, Australia.

QBE breaks away from Latin America

Recently chief executive Pat Regan has put together a plan to rebuild investor confidence.

Part of this plan was selling its Latin American businesses to Zurich for a total of $US409 million.

Mr Regan stated that their current aim is to make QBE a less complex business, which should open up more shareholder returns over the next couple of years.

QBE are wanting to put more importance on providing more positive experiences and services to their customers as well as welcoming technology and innovation more.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Pat Regan stated:

‘We’ve made the judgement that we’ve got realistic plans, where they’re not performing today, to improve performance.’

Huge losses

QBE have a long road ahead of them, to compensate from their extensive amount of losses.

Regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

For Markets & Money

PS: Australian property is on every investors sights when looking to build up their investing portfolio. But knowing what areas are ripe for investment can be a struggle. Phil Anderson from Markets & Money offers a free report titled ‘Why Australian Property Is On The Verge Of A Decade Long Boom’, which could lend those avid investors a hand in their endeavours.