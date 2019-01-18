Rio Tinto’s Share Price Reflects a Solid Fourth Quarter

After the release of its fourth quarter production results, Rio Tinto Limited’s [ASX:RIO] share price was trading slightly lower towards the afternoon at $80.33, dragging down to 0.087%. At time of writing, shares are valued at $80.69.

For such a massive company, a shift like this in its share price isn’t such a big deal.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean Rio Tinto shares shouldn’t be on your radar…

The fact we’re more than two weeks into 2019 means there is no better time to start preparing your 2019 commodity stocks. In the past, investors have enjoyed great results from iron ore stocks. But you shouldn’t stop there.

Rio Tinto’s share price set to deliver returns

The fourth quarter yielded good results for Rio Tinto. CEO J-S Jacques commented on it in today’s announcement:

‘We delivered a solid operational performance in the final quarter of 2018, in particular across our copper assets. During the year, we further strengthened our asset portfolio, continuing to invest in high quality growth. 2018 saw the early completion of Amrun, the deployment of AutohaulTM, the Koodaideri and Robe River investments and the signing of the power agreement at Oyu Tolgoi. Meanwhile, we completed disposals of $8.6 billion, including the Grasberg mine in Indonesia and our remaining coal assets. With a firm “value over volume” focus and disciplined allocation of capital, we will continue to progress our strategic objectives and to deliver superior returns to shareholders in the short, medium and long term.’

A string of operational updates for the fourth quarter in 2018 showed that many of Rio’s projects, such as the Pilbara Iron ore project, are heading in the right direction — with most of the company’s prospects slightly increasing percentage in production.

While Rio’s Bauxite production as well as its aluminium production both were down 1% and 3% from their 2017 values respectively.

The highest jump in production came from its mined cooper production, which was up 33% higher than 2017.

Meanwhile, Rio Tinto reported that its disposal proceeds gained in 2018 reached approximately $8.6 billion before tax.

Rio Tinto’s 2019 Update

Rio Tinto gave investors an idea about its Pilbara shipments for 2019, which are anticipated to be between 338 and 350 million tonnes according to today’s announcement.

Of course, this figure is subject to weather and market conditions.

Rio Tinto also expects disruptions to its Robe Valley lump and fines shipments, after the plant fire at the port of Cape Lambert on 10 January 2019.

This means Rio Tinto’s future share price and production guidance could be impacted.

Investors will have to wait and see whether this will be the case.

Regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

For Markets & Money

