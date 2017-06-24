Why All the Teeth Gnashing Over Low Oil Prices?

Do you remember when oil nearly hit US$150 per barrel?

That was back in July 2008, when it peaked at US$147.27. I was living in the Netherlands at the time, working in commercial real estate finance.

The cost of oil is important when you’re building and operating mega-malls and office towers. (I wasn’t doing either, mind you. Just reporting on various projects’ financial outlook to international investors.) And all the experts I spoke to were predicting the price of the finite resource would only head one way from there. Up.

High oil prices were driving up development costs and stifling growth. But according to industry pundits, the high costs were there to stay.

You know what happened next. Five months later, on 23 December 2008, West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) had plunged all the way to US$30.28 per barrel. And it wasn’t until March 2011 before WTI cracked the US$100 mark again.

It traded in the US$80–110 range for the next three and a half years. Right up until November 2014. By December 2014 WTI had fallen below US$60 per barrel. And it’s never managed more than a brief peek above that level since.

If you’re bullish on oil and waiting for it to do so, don’t hold your breath.

As of yesterday afternoon, WTI was trading for US$42.88. That’s its lowest level since August last year. Much of the slide has happened over the past month. Have a look at the chart below from 23 May through to 23 June.



Source: Bloomberg

[Click to enlarge]



And this is only a few months after OPEC struck a rare agreement with Russia to cut production. The major producers hoped by restricting supply, the price of black gold would rebound. The graph above shows you just how successful their plan was.

There are a number of reasons their scheme failed. But the biggest factor at play is US oil production, which is set to hit record levels. And US producers were not party to the OPEC agreement.

The Baker Hughes US drilling rig count has risen for 22 weeks in a row, now. And the US energy department predicts US oil production will hit 10 million barrels a day in 2018. That would exceed the record output levels last seen in 1970.

If you’re long oil and waiting for it to pop into the lofty US$80–100 range, keep in mind that most US oil producers are profitable above US$40 per barrel.

There’s a reason WTI hasn’t exceeded US$60 since December 2014. And that same reason should keep oil trading below that level for the foreseeable future.

There’s plenty of mainstream angst over the spillover effect onto stocks in the energy market. But since when is cheap energy bad? Unless, of course, you’ve sunk a lot of money into companies like Woodside Petroleum Limited [ASX:WPL]. The share price is down 11.65% since 23 May.

As for the rest of us, I don’t imagine many will be complaining at the pump. With stagnant wages and record debts across Australia, every extra dollar in your pocket counts.

Now let’s have a look at the week gone by…

That’s all for the week. Enjoy your weekend.

Cheers,

Bernd