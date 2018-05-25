Telstra Share Price Bounces Back as Shares Gain Altitude

After going through a rough patch with NBN services as well as this week’s outage, Telstra Corporation Ltd [ASX:TLS] have finally seen some positive growth in their share value.

The multi-billion-dollar telecommunications company had a 3.05% increase in share price today.

Telstra were aware of the problems it faced with the NBN, and as a result they made the decision to cater for its customers by focusing on reducing costs for their services.

This assured Telstra managed to keep its customers during the height of the NBN dramas.

Demand for Telstra’s products and services are at a high

Telstra have seen data volumes increase by 50% across all of its services and networks.

They know telecommunications are becoming the backbone of an abundance of industries.

Telstra have gone all out implementing its next generation of technology as they continue to move into more defined networks as well as the fundamentals of 5G.

In their Market release, Telstra stated:

‘It is against this background that we have been investing for the future. In 2016, we announced that we would invest up to $3b of incremental capex to achieve a material step change in our strategic position in anticipation of these changes. Since then we have deployed about half of that capex in the networks of the future and digitising the business.’

Telstra’s improved offerings have kept them afloat, taking advantage of the line up of its sporting services.

They have managed to sell up to one million Telstra TVs, while increasing the speed of its NBN plans.

Telstra also expect to have half a million smart modems in Aussie homes by the end of the financial year.

They are currently focusing on reducing costs to help them completely bounce back from the slight decline recently. Who knows what could happen next…

