Telstra Share Price Down on Half-Year Results

The share price of Telstra Corporation Limited [ASX:TLS] was down 3.58% this morning, trading at $3.095.

It’s been a volatile year for the stock:

The latest news out of the company is the release of its half-year results for the period ending 31 December 2018, indicating a fall in EBIDTA and NPAT.

Telstra share price slides despite results in line with expectations

According to the announcement, ‘Total income on a reported basis was $13.8 billion, down 4.1 per cent, EBITDA on a reported basis was $4.3 billion, down 16.4 per cent, and NPAT was $1.2 billion, down 27.4 per cent.’

The company noted that the rollout of the NBN™ network and intense competition had impacted the results.

Speaking on the matter Telstra CEO Andrew Penn noted that, ‘While today’s financial results show parts of our business continue to face short-term challenges, there are positive signs particularly with the significant increase in retail postpaid mobile services.’

He continued:

‘Telstra’s circumstances today are very different from what they were before the nbn. We are no longer the national wholesale provider. That part of our business — the revenue and value — is being transferred to the nbn and that is reflected in our income, profit, and dividends.’

The Telstra Board has flagged its intention to pay a full franked interim dividend of 8 cents per share, made up of an ordinary interim dividend of 5 cents and a special interim dividend of 3 cents. This is in line with the dividend policy announced in August 2017, which outlined how the company would have a pay-out ratio of between 70% and 90% of underlying earnings.

Mr Penn, also discussed Telstra’s focus on 5G as part of the T22 strategy:

‘Telstra is 5G-ready now . . . thanks to our new partnership arrangements with a series of leading manufacturers, 5G devices will be available exclusively through Telstra before any other Australian mobile operator when they are released in the first half of calendar year 2019.’

Previously, following a 5G spectrum auction the share price had fallen.

In recent weeks, the Telstra share price has been buoyed by news that TPG Telecom Ltd [ASX:TPM] would not be pursuing a competing mobile network, due to complications stemming from its use of Huawei equipment.

What does the future hold for Telstra?

Telstra has been facing a surge of competition from other telco providers over recent years, and it makes sense that it flagged this as an issue that is dragging down its NPAT.

That being said, the company is trying to restructure and leverage its sizeable infrastructure to improve earnings.

In October, the board was presented with its first strike against its remuneration report, which if repeated again this year, could result in a board spill.

This strike was indicative of shareholder reservations about the direction the company is headed in.

If Telstra is to be successful going forward, it will likely need to continue simplifying its service structure, cutting costs, and have positive a 5G rollout.

At Markets & Money we are thoroughly bearish about the Telstra share price for a variety of reasons.

