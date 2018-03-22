Telstra Share Price Struggles

Today shares of Telstra Corp Ltd [ASX:TLS] remain on a consistent downwards pattern as they have dropped by 1.65%.

Their market cap sits at $38.844 billion. Which puts them in the op 20 on the ASX Stock Market

Telstra share price could increase on small cell development

Telstra recently announced that they will deploy over 50 small cell sites across the Melbourne CBD in preparation for 5G.

This will be the first phase in a national program which is purposed to increase the overall LTE capacity, for better speeds in areas with higher mobile traffic.

These new small cell base stations will extend all throughout the inner-city areas, going between Flinders Street, Spring Street, Spencer Street and La Trobe Street. They have all been installed on power poles and street lights.

ZD Net reported that networki and infrastructure engineer, Channa Seneviratne stated:

‘We have been using small cells to extend coverage mostly in rural and remote areas for several years; now we are deploying them in some of the busiest locations in Australia as a cost-effective way to handle the ever-growing demand for data.’

Costs and efficiency of 5G

Telstra unveiled its 5G rollout plan last month in Barcelona, stating they will provide 5G technology to major cities and several other regions by the end of 2019.

They believe 5G will be a critical building block in their overall transition, as a result they are planning for their network rollout to be available to many customers as soon as possible.

Telstra state they have the best network, and they wish to continue being a technological leader.

