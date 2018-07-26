The Australian Dollar Continues to Tumble, But Why?

The Australian dollar continues to take hit after hit, with it now sitting close to multi-month lows.

Traders wager that the local cash rate will stay at a record low for some time yet, compared to the steady pace of tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

At the time of writing, the Australian dollar has held at 73.76 US cents, within spitting distance of a year-and-a-half trough of 73.11 US cents, touched earlier this month.

The loss came as longer-dated treasury yields jumped on bets the Fed will stay on its tightening path despite US President Donald Trump bemoaning an appreciating currency.

The vast differences in policy outlook between the United States and other major economies has been the primary driver as to why the Australian dollar has been struggling this year.

Currency strategist at Western Union Business Solutions, Steven Dooley, stated:

‘We have a bearish view on the Aussie. In an environment where the Fed is raising rates and the RBA is on hold, based on market expectations at least until 2020, our year-end target for the Aussie is 72.00.’

It’s not all bad news, it just depends how you look at it

Australia is the 13th largest economy in the world, but what really benefits our dollar, is that we’re about the fifth most traded.

‘We sell a lot of raw materials like iron ore and coal,’ says Richard Holden, a professor of economics at the University of New South Wales.

Now, while this is all great for the Australian dollar, it’s not really benefiting us at the moment.

China impacts the Australian Dollar

Our dollar is also incredibly reliant on China and the moves they make.

Chief Currency Strategist at the Commonwealth Bank recently commented on the state of the dollar by saying:

‘It appears Chinese policy makers may be moving to provide the economy with support.

At the end of the day, the Australian dollar has a hard road ahead. Investors will next turn their attention to Australia’s consumer price data due on Wednesday.

Experts expect core inflation, a measure closely watched by policymakers, will continue to undershoot the central bank’s 2–3% target band in the second quarter.

Kind regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

For Markets & Money

