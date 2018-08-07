The Australian Dollar: Where To From Here

The Australian dollar has had a year to forget.

To add to these woes, analyst commentary suggests the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) interest rate decision is unlikely to provide any significant changes for our dollar.

There is a general consensus that the RBA will hold its interest rate at a record low of 1.5% in August for what will be the 24th consecutive month.

Head of FX research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, Daniel Been stated:

‘We expect no change in forecasts but some slightly more cautious language around inflation, given the disappointment in Q2 CPI data. The AUD OIS curve is flat enough at the moment (with a full hike priced in for June 2019), and we think that only a material downgrade in the language (unlikely, in our view) can affect the AUD.’

The central bank has advised that a debt laden household sector and below target inflation are the reasons why the sector will struggle to handle the pressure of higher borrowing costs.

But what does this all mean?

Daniel Been explains it best when he said:

‘The AUD lacks any catalyst to pursue a sustained move higher, not least because the domestic data flow is uninspiring from an RBA rate hike perspective, even more so after the disappointing Q2 CPI,” says Been. “With a number of positive events, like China’s stimulus, failing to boost the AUD materially, the environment is looking increasingly challenging.’

The dollar was thought to soar with mining heavyweights BHP Billiton Limited [ASX:BHP] and Rio Tinto Limited [ASX:RIO] set to gain from a rise in metal prices, but this hasn’t been the case as of yet.

The Aussie dollar has long enjoyed support from interest rates that were typically higher than those elsewhere in the developed world. Although it no longer has any interest rate advantage over the US and Canadian Dollars, the UK–Australia yield gap is also narrowing, now the Bank of England has raised interest rates twice in the last year.

The deterioration of Aussie interest rates, at a time when the US Federal Reserve and other central banks are raising their own rates, has incentivised investors to sell the Australian dollar in favour of buying pounds, US dollars and other currencies.

This has led to the Australian dollar falling 5.4% against the US Dollar in 2018, 1.2% against pound sterling and 2.1% against the Canadian dollar.

Not a good sign.

It doesn’t help that President Donald Trump’s ‘trade war’ with China could also come in for scrutiny today, given the world’s second largest economy is also Australia’s largest trade partner.

This means that our economic fortunes are largely linked.

The Australian dollar continues to face a number of headwinds. Whether it be the trade war, the different interest rates between Australia and the US, or the price of metal, it’s a tough road ahead, and it could remain that way for a while longer.

