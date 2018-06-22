The Germans Have Some Problems…

A few years ago, I wrote an article for the US edition of Boom & Bust Letter outlining the biggest problems in the Eurozone after the QE-stimulated recovery that saved the banks and financial system from going under.

The point made was that Italy was still bankrupt at the banking level, and in dangerous levels of public debt. Deutsche Bank was not recovering with other banks, and instead was languishing near the lows with other major Italian banks…

I looked at Italy in these pages recently. And now I want to update you on Deutsche Bank, as it has recently hit new lows since late 2016 and the crash in early 2009.

How could such a prominent bank be hitting new lows after over nine years of an economic recovery, albeit a more reserved one?

This stock peaked on May 11, 2007 at $116.40. It crashed down to a low of $17.20 on February 23, 2009, an 85.2% loss. After rallying a bit in 2009, it recently hit a substantial new low of $11.00 on 5 June.

That’s down 91.5% from its all-time high.

Like many large French banks, Deutsche Bank has a lot of bad loans, especially to ailing Italian companies.

Deutsche Bank is the most obvious sign of how challenging the bad debt situation still is in the Eurozone, with Italy, alone, housing 40% of the non-performing loans.

Now, let’s contrast that with the US…

The S&P Bank ETF shows US banks are doing much better. But from how we see things, they’re still in trouble if there’s a recession (depression) and real estate crash worse than last time — as could expect to happen.

This index peaked on February 20, 2007, as the subprime crisis was starting to rear its ugly head, at $47.60.

It crashed 80.5% to $9.30 on March 6, 2009.

By 12 March this year, it peaked at $51.90. That’s a 9.0% gain over its high in 2007.

Banks in the US aren’t as healthy as they look though…

After being bailed out and propped up by QE and free money over the past nine years, the banks have greatly underperformed.

The signs are worrying for the US economy, but even more so for Europe…

