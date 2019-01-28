The Investment Industry is Talking Trash

‘Do not fear to be eccentric in opinion, for every opinion now accepted was once eccentric.’

British philosopher & mathematician Bertrand Russell.

Questioning convention can be both challenging and lonely. Going with the flow of popular thinking is far easier.

The problem with popular thinking is it doesn’t require you to think at all.

You just nod and agree with the opinion of the day.

The ability to shape popular thinking is why the investment industry spends so much time and money on its raison d’être (reason for being) — how to attract more funds to manage.

The marketing strategy is a simple one…enlist enough experts to repeat the same message (couched with a slight difference to avoid absolute repetition) until it becomes popular thinking.

The investment industry’s two-pronged approach is…

– In the long term, shares always go up (unless of course you are a Japanese share investor circa 1990)

– Cash is trash (unless of course you were cashed up prior to the GFC)

Both messages (one positive and one negative) are designed to drive dollars out of the bank and into the industry’s fee-charging products.

The market’s redemptive efforts from previous corrections (enabled by increasing levels of central banker intervention) has helped reinforce belief in the industry’s ‘market always go up’ dogma.

Trashing cash is always easy in booming markets.

In August 2017, the BBC published an article ‘Cash is Trash: Tough time for savers’.

Two industry professionals were called upon to lend weight to the article’s title (emphasis is mine)…

‘Tom Stevenson, investment director for personal investing at Fidelity International, says: “At the risk of sounding like a cracked record, cash remains trash in today’s environment. With this in mind, anyone with savings still sitting in cash will continue to struggle to generate a real return.” ‘Ross Andrews, director of fixed rate bond provider Minerva Lending, is equally pessimistic. “The struggle for people to keep their savings real has no obvious end in sight,” he says. ‘”In this negative climate, more needs to be done to raise awareness of the savings risk, which is eroding people’s savings pots in real terms.”‘

Hmmm, what happened in 2018?

Australian Financial Review on 28 December 2018…



Source: Australian Financial Review [Click to open in a new window]

Here’s an extract…

‘Despite the RBA’s cash rate remaining at record low levels, cash was still a standout in a year of broad-based underperformance across the board, with the small returns offered by interest payments and term deposits outpacing other asset classes. ‘”I can’t think of many asset classes that beat cash this year,” says Perpetual’s head of investment strategy Matt Sherwood.‘

There’s no question the buying power of cash can be eroded by inflation and taxation.

However, the industry’s messaging fails to inform people that buying power can also be destroyed by capital losses.

When presented with two possible alternatives, which would you prefer?

– Slow erosion (maybe 1 to 2% per annum) of buying power as you wait (securely in cash) for an opportunity to buy assets at significantly discounted prices.

OR

– Rapid erosion of your buying power due to the increased likelihood of a market correction wiping 50, 60, 70% or more off your capital.

The likelihood of Wall Street suffering a hard landing is growing on a daily basis…especially with warnings of a slowing global economy.

The US share market (as measured by the Wilshire 5000 Index — blue line) is currently worth more than the US economy (as measured by GDP — green line). This is abnormal. Over the long term, businesses cannot be worth more than the economy supporting them.

With a softening global outlook, it does not bode well for the US economy or share market.

Which is why, in previous downturns, the blue line goes back beneath the green line.

According to the publisher of the chart, Guru Focus (emphasis is mine),…

‘The Total [US] Market Index is at [US]$27214.5 billion, which is about 131.7% of the last reported GDP.’

Based on history, the ‘Total Market Cap to GDP’ ratio provides an insight into what the future has in store for investors…



Source: Port Phillip Publishing [Click to open in a new window]

The US market is in the SIGNIFICANTLY OVERVALUED range.

This is not something the investment industry’s marketing machine is keen to share with investors.

‘There’s never a bad time to invest’

According to the industry, ‘there’s never a bad time to invest’.

Previously, when the US market has been in this ‘Significantly Overvalued’ range, the future returns (next 8 years) have been rather bleak.

According to Guru Focus…

‘The US stock market is positioned for an average annualized return of -0.9%, estimated from the historical valuations of the stock market. This includes the returns from the dividends, currently yielding at 1.93%.’

On average, over the next 8 years, US share investors can expect to earn MINUS 0.9% per annum (and that’s after dividends have been included).

For investors living off those dividends, their capital is going to reduce at a rate of MINUS 2.8% per annum.

These numbers are BEFORE you include any inflation into the capital loss equation.

And the investment industry reckons ‘cash is trash’…who are they kidding?

The reality is, there are times in the cycle when it pays to be under and over weight in various asset classes.

Unfortunately, investors invariably are overweight when they should be underweight and vice versa.

The reason for this back-to-front thinking, is summed up by Bill Bonner in his book Hormegeddon…

‘Success, as it turns out, leads to failure. With no fear of negative consequences, people take more and more risks, reaching for higher and higher returns. The stability of the system reassures and misleads them. They think the lack of corrections in the near past means there will be none in the proximate future. They begin to think they can’t lose. Their actions become more reckless, and then the whole system becomes, to use Nassim Taleb’s word, “fragilized.” It becomes unstable… and eventually blows up.’

The asset inflating actions of the Fed combined with the investment industry’s cheer leading, have encouraged investors to be exposed to excessive risk at precisely the wrong time.

The industry talks about risk versus reward…leading people to think they’ll be rewarded for taking risk.

Possibly.

But, there are times when investors are severely punished for their risk taking.

Cash, at present, is a no risk (to capital value)/low reward proposition.

Whereas, shares, as per the Guru Focus forecast, are offering plenty of risk for no reward.

When the US market falls — taking the rest of the West with it — the purchasing power of cash will increase three or four fold in value…buying shares that have fallen 60, 70 or 80 percent in value.

The best advice I can offer you is to ignore the investment industry self-serving marketing messages…it’s nothing more than trash talk.

Regards,

Vern Gowdie,

Editor, The Gowdie Letter

