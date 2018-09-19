The Latest Story for BHP Billiton & Iron Ore

At the time of writing, shares of BHP Billiton Ltd [ASX:BHP] are up by 2.89%, to $32.39 per share.

Why did BHP Billiton Ltd shares do this?

BHP Billiton is considered a blue chip company and tends to move with the market. That makes sense. The ASX 200 Index is currently up by 31.9 points to 6,193.4 points:



Source: CommSec

The ASX 200 has found some support in recent weeks. It looks like it’s starting to move higher, which is good news. So, considering the market’s recent slump, BHP Billiton may be seeing a reaction bounce today:



Source: CommSec

Major support stands around $31 per share on the chart above, as mentioned last week. That’s roughly where BHP Billiton bounced off at the time of writing. We’re seeing BHP Billiton now trade around minor resistance in the low $32 per share range.

What now for BHP Billiton Ltd?

At this stage, there’s little suggestion where BHP Billiton will move next. We really need to see the overall market boom for the share price to take off. That said, let’s take a look at the iron ore price ― a large contributor to BHP Billiton’s earnings:

Source: tradingview.com

The iron ore price has traded sideways for months, despite being volatile. There’s little indication whether the price will move higher or lower in the future. That said, iron ore is re-testing last month’s high. That’s a positive. In that case, given iron ore is a large source of BHP Billiton’s revenue, a stable iron ore price isn’t a bad thing.

The bottom line: BHP Billiton looks mostly exposed to market risks today, rather than the iron ore price. But both look better this week, which have aided BHP Billiton’s recent share price bounce. We will track this story once a week and analyse any future developments.

Regards,

Jason Stevenson,

Resources Analyst, Markets & Money

