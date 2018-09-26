The Latest Story for BHP Billiton & Iron Ore

At the time of writing, shares of BHP Billiton Ltd [ASX:BHP] are up by 0.85%, to $34.39 per share.

Why did BHP shares do this?

BHP Billiton is considered a blue chip company and tends to move with the market. That makes sense. The ASX 200 Index is currently up by 6.6 points to 6,192.5 points:



Source: CommSec

The ASX 200 found some support in recent weeks around the 6,100 level. It’s consolidating sideways, figuring out what to do next. Will it be a move higher? Who knows. But if the market moves higher, it could spell good news for BHP. BHP has seen a strong bounce this month:

Source: CommSec

Major support stood around $31 per share on the chart above, as warned a fortnight ago. That’s roughly where BHP bounced off. We’re seeing BHP push towards major resistance at the $35 per share level.

What now for BHP?

At this stage, there’s little suggestion where BHP will move next. But, there’s a good chance it could tap resistance before making its next move. However, we really need to see the overall market boom for the share price to take off. That said, let’s take a look at the iron ore price ― a large contributor to BHP’s earnings:

Source: tradingview.com

The iron ore price has traded sideways for months, despite being volatile. There’s little indication whether the price will move higher or lower in the future. That said, iron ore is re-testing last month’s high and that has reflected in BHP’s share price. In that case, given iron ore is a large source of BHP’s revenue, a stable iron ore price isn’t a bad thing.

The bottom line: BHP’s future is mainly dependent on the overall market today, rather than the iron ore price. But both look good this week, which have aided BHP’s recent share price bounce. We will track this story once a week and analyse any future developments.

