Lack of Trust in Our Institutions Could Lead to a Recession

Are you aware of the #10yearchallenge discussion going on in social media?

Basically, people are sharing for fun their photo from 10 years ago and today to see how much they have changed.

And then came Kate O’Neill’s tweet, which also went viral:

To be honest, something similar went through our head — and probably that of many other Facebook users — when we heard about the challenge. That is, how Facebook will use this data.

Facebook has publicly denied the claim.

Yet there is no hiding that someone’s public profile has changed in the last 10 years: Facebook.

10 years ago, Facebook was thriving.

The social network had over 100 million users, and had just launched their iconic ‘like’ button. People were keen on sharing as much of themselves as possible to get more friends and likes.

It was booming along with the iPhone, which allowed users to share photos taken on their phones.

No one could get enough Facebook.

But, 10 years on and things have changed.

People are deleting the app, changing their privacy setting and self-censoring themselves.

According to a recent survey by Pew Research, we are changing the way they use Facebook. As they noted:

‘Just over half of Facebook users ages 18 and older (54%) say they have adjusted their privacy settings in the past 12 months, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. Around four-in-ten (42%) say they have taken a break from checking the platform for a period of several weeks or more, while around a quarter (26%) say they have deleted the Facebook app from their cellphone. All told, some 74% of Facebook users say they have taken at least one of these three actions in the past year.’

10 years on and Facebook has lost trust.

Facebook was supposed to be a community, a safe space for more social interaction.

Instead, they keep track of you through your photos, location, web browsing activity, facial recognition…Facebook users are realising that Facebook is a data collecting machine for advertisers.

Once you lose trust, it is very hard to regain.

And, that’s what I wanted to write about today. Not so much about Facebook, but about trust, or more specifically, loss of trust.

Why is everyone expecting a recession?

Warnings of a recession keep increasing. The latest one comes from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As they said in their recent World Economic Outlook, global expansion is weakening ‘faster than expected’. As they warned, ‘we believe the risks to more significant downward corrections are rising.’

An escalation of the US–China trade war, higher interest rates and high debt levels, Brexit or even Italy, anything could cause a crash.

It is a stark warning from an institution whose main mission is to ‘ensure stability in the international system’. As we have written before, our whole economic system is based on confidence…and if one of the main global institutions isn’t as optimistic about the future, we should all pay attention.

We are hearing more alarm bells of recession. As you know, we have been warning for a while that there could be a big one coming.

All this talk of a recession may actually bring one.

But for us, one of the big questions is why is it that everyone seems to be expecting a recession.

We think it could be because 2008 caused a massive loss of trust in our institutions. And, Angela Merkel may have hit the nail on its head during her speech at Davos.

Here is what she said:

‘If we’re honest, we are still feeling the repercussions of that, [the 2008 crisis] because politicians have lost a lot of their credit in the eyes of the world, but also the financial and banking sector has lost a lot of its credibility. […] If you ask the people in our countries, the believe in a stable international financial system has indeed been damaged quite significantly.’

If you believe our financial system is damaged, and have lost trust on those steering the wheel, then a recession can be a scary thought.

The thing is, the world doesn’t look much different than 10 years ago.

We still have copious amounts of debt…and asset prices are sky high…which may be another reason why people are expecting a recession.

But the one thing that has changed is trust.

And, once you lose trust, it is hard to regain it.

Best,

Selva Freigedo,

Editor, Markets & Money

