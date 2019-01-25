The Past and Present Gives Us a Glimpse of the Future

Have you ever experienced that ‘yeah right’ look…the one that conveys the thoughts of disbelief and/or ‘you’re a nutter’?

Mention to people that we’re plunging headlong into the next Great Depression and you’ll get plenty of ‘yeah right’ looks…believe me.

In most people’s minds, there’s more chance of sighting the Loch Ness monster, than there is of a serious and lasting disruption to our entitled lifestyles.

Central banks have done an excellent job — to date — of shielding us from the market’s natural correction process. Society largely believes that asset prices will continue to rise (albeit with the occasional downturn) and we can keep borrowing our way to prosperity.

History tell us, emphatically and repeatedly, that both these propositions border on the delusional. Yes, asset prices have risen over the very long term, but there are also periods when asset prices have taken decades to recover.

And as far as the prospect of indefinite compound debt accumulation goes…that’s a notion far more deserving of the ‘yeah right’ look. It’s complete and utter nonsense…yet this is what our economic growth model is totally and utterly reliant upon. Sheer madness.

The Great Depression was the last serious reset on a period of extended excess.

In the cold light of day, people had time to reflect on lessons to be learned from a time when society became disconnected from reality.

In 1934, professors Benjamin Graham and David Dodd of Columbia Business School, published the book Security Analysis.

According to Wikipedia, the book…

‘laid the intellectual foundation for what would later be called value investing.’

For those who may not know, Benjamin Graham was Warren Buffett’s mentor.

Since 2008, the Fed’s prolonged zero bound interest rate policy forced yield starved investors to buy higher yielding corporate bonds.

In their book, Graham and Dodd made these observations on bonds…

‘Any bond can do well when the conditions are favorable; it is only under acid test of depression that the advantages of strong over weak issues become manifest and vitally important.’

How true. As Benjamin Graham’ s most famous student said…‘you only find out who’s swimming naked when the tide goes out.’

Therefore (emphasis is mine)…

‘Our primary conception of the bond as a commitment with limited return leads us to another important viewpoint toward bond investment. Since the chief emphasis must be placed on avoidance of loss, bond selection is primarily a negative art. It is a process of exclusion and rejection, rather than of search and acceptance.’

Investing in bonds should be a negative art. Yet most investors have rushed into lending companies (many with ratings only a notch or two above junk) seeking the positive returns on offer.

The gaining of return on capital has far outweighed any consideration of avoidance of loss of capital.

Free Report: Economist reveals five stocks to sell today. Download now.

Present day lesson on why being negative can be a positive

In late 2017, California experienced devastating wildfires. At the time, The Washington Post reported…

‘The wildfires that raced across California in 2017 caused historic levels of death and destruction.’

Sadly, the 2017 fires were followed up by the far more destructive ‘Camp Fire’ in November 2018.

According to Wikipedia…

‘The Camp Fire was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history to date. … It was the world’s costliest natural disaster in 2018. Started in Nov 2018, 86 lives lost and the financial cost US$30 billion.’

Who and what was responsible for the disaster?

From CNBC on 15 November 2018…

‘PG&E’s stock has lost more than half its value this week as shareholders flee the utility amid concerns that its equipment may be partly responsible for the most destructive wildfire in California’s history.’

For some background on PG&E, this is from the company’s website (emphasis is mine)…

‘Pacific Gas and Electric Company, incorporated in California in 1905, is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, the company is a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation… ‘There are approximately 20,000 employees who carry out Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s primary business…’

PG&E is a big concern…and is in big trouble.

According to Reuters on 14 January 2019…

‘The company faces widespread litigation, government investigations and liabilities that could potentially reach $30 billion, according to analyst estimates, when accounting for the carnage and damage from last year’s fire and blazes in 2017.’

The effect of the fires on PG&E’s share price is evident in the following chart.

Prior to the 2017 fires, the stock was trading around US$70. Then the price fell to US$40 and proceeded to stage a recovery. Then the 2018 ‘Camp Fire’ took the share price towards US$7…a 90% fall in less than 18 months.

That’s been the fate of shareholders, but what about those who’ve invested in PG&E bonds?

This is from Reuters 16 January 2019 (emphasis is mine)…

‘PG&E Corp…bonds and shares plummeted after the California power company failed to make a $21.6 million interest payment due Tuesday on its 2040 senior notes, as it planned to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. ‘Nearly all of the company’s $18 billion in debt was trading down, while the share price has fallen 21.7 percent. In a form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, PG&E announced its intention to not make the payment. ‘In response to a request for comment, the company cited the SEC filing, which also noted that “Under the indenture governing the 2040 Notes, PG&E has a 30-day grace period to make the interest payment before triggering an event of default.”’

PG&E has issued bonds (borrowed from investors) to the value of US$18 billion…the latest interest payment on some of those bonds has been missed.

Investors in those bonds have a nervous 30-day wait to see whether the company pays or triggers a default.

Could investors have foreseen this capital destruction happening to one of America’s largest utility companies?

Unlikely. But it goes to show how an unexpected event/s can suddenly change the financial fortunes of investors.

Although, you have to ask whether PG&E would have loaded up on US$18 billion of debt if the Fed had not set rates so low?

There’s a multitude of heavily indebted (and less credentialed) US corporations that are only an event or two away from a PG&E type outcome.

Here’s a couple more examples…

Bloomberg 4 October 2019

‘American Tire Files Bankruptcy to Cut Debt by $1.1 Billion’

American Tire Distributors (ATD) started business in 1935.

So what happened to this long established business?

According to the article (emphasis is mine)…

‘The company, owned by TPG Capital and Ares Management LP, was thrown into disarray earlier this year when the makers of Goodyear and Bridgestone tires decided to deal directly with consumers through their own networks. ‘The company had previously disclosed debts totaling more than $2.3 billion…American Tire says it’s one of the biggest independent sellers of replacement tires, with more than 140 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada and about 5,000 employees.’

What’s happened to those ATD bondholders?

‘American Tire Distributors Inc., buffeted by the defection of two big manufacturers, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware after reaching a deal with most of its bondholders to cut about $1.1 billion of debt.’

Ouch!

Then there’s Toys R Us, the toy business that started business in 1948.

This is from an article published by Vox on 3 October 2018 (emphasis is mine)…

‘Earlier this summer, the iconic American toy store Toys R Us closed almost all 800 of its stores. The brand was deep in debt and had filed for bankruptcy in September 2017. ‘Amazon was certainly not the only factor to blame for the sinking of Toys R Us. By the time the company filed for bankruptcy in 2017, it was drowning in $7.9 billion worth of debt.’

This is what’s happened to investors holding Toys R Us bonds maturing in 2018…

The value of that fixed interest investment collapsed from almost US$100 to zero.

Unlike PG&E being impacted by two devastating natural disasters, American Tire Distributors and Toys R Us were forced into bankruptcy by two highly predictable events…

ongoing business disruption and too much debt.

How many more US corporations are exposed to these forces?

Plenty.

This destruction of capital is a scene that’s destined to be played out (many times over) in the coming years, in my opinion.

I believe PG&E, ATD and Toys R Us are taste of what’s to come in the next Great Depression.

Regards,

Vern Gowdie,

Editor, The Gowdie Letter

Free Guide: Australia’s ‘Unstoppable’ Economy. Download now.