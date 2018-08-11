The Race to Become Superhuman

Up until fairly recently, medicine essentially involved smearing various unmentionable items all over ourselves in an attempt to cure invisible ailments.

Ground up corpses, animal blood and liquid mercury were tools of the medical trade for centuries. And using lizard blood, dead mice and mouldy bread as topical ointments was common practice.

In 5000BC, if you came in complaining of a headache, chances are your skull would be hacked at with a crude excuse for an ice-pick to remove the ‘bad blood’ making you sick. It took us a while to work out that this practice, called ‘trepanation’, probably added to the problem rather than cured it.

But hey, we did our best.

To be fair, we were faced with an impossibly difficult, and wholly malevolent force. Good people were dying of horrible illnesses we couldn’t understand. So instead of perceiving illnesses as natural phenomenon, cancer and all other diseases were deemed to be caused by the will of the Gods.

For example, if you fell ill in ancient Babylon, it was assumed that your suffering was punishment from the gods for your past misdeeds. And as such, it was common for a doctor to proscribe sleeping with a human skull for a week to exorcise any demons housed within your body.

The same was true in 2nd Century China, where liquid mercury, or ‘quicksilver’, was ingested in the hopes of curing disease and becoming immortal. Sadly, as we now know, mercury isn’t exactly known for its life-giving properties.

Other times, medical treatment was just the result of half-baked reasoning. In 17th century England for example, King Charles II allegedly enjoyed a draught of ‘King’s Drops’, a restorative brew made from crumbled human skull and alcohol. And the ancient Romans were convinced that drinking the blood of fallen gladiators could cure epilepsy and increase vitality.

You can sort of see what they were going for here, but again, they missed the mark.

Looking at all of these weird and wonderful treatments, it’s evident that medicine truly came from humble beginnings. Nowadays, we have moved from ignorance to enlightenment, and have incredibly sophisticated treatments available to people suffering from aggressively complex illnesses.

But, despite lack of trying, there are still some diseases that we just can’t seem to defeat.

Leaping away from death

Chances are, within your lifetime, you’ll get cancer.

According to the Cancer Council Australia, it is expected that 1 in 2 Australians will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85. And 134,172 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Australia this year alone.

Cancer is ‘The Emperor of All Maladies’, as author and oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee puts it in his best selling book of the same name. It is the be-all and end-all disease, and has the potential to destroy you from the inside out. It wreaks havoc indiscriminately — taking the lives of young and old alike — leaving broken families in its wake.

Of course, the best way to treat cancer is to prevent it from occurring. So giving up smoking, and keeping a healthy diet, are the single most effective ways to prevent cancer.

Because once cancer does manifest, that’s where it gets tricky. Chemotherapy can only do so much, as it’s non-targeted and destroys any fast dividing cells, whether they’re cancerous or not. So even after going through the gruelling process of what is essentially ingesting poison, in the hopes of destroying mutated cells, you could be left worse off than you started.

But what if we could target those cells specifically?

In his new research report, Harje Ronngard has found something called the ‘Living Drug’.

What makes this treatment different is that it doesn’t treat the disease itself. Instead, it supercharges your immune system by re-engineering your own T-cells, and allows them to defeat the disease autonomously.

As Harje explained in Markets & Money on Tuesday:

‘The first step involves drawing blood. ‘Doctors separate the T cells. Once in the lab, researchers introduce specific proteins, which are found in specific cancer cells. The T cells are engineered to then find cells with a particular protein and kill them. ‘Once engineered, researchers grow these T cells into hundreds of millions. The final step is to pump this living drug back into the patient. ‘If all goes well, the engineered cells will multiple rid the patient of all cancerous cells.’

Big pharma is already throwing billions at this discovery to get it on pharmacy shelves, and into the hands of those that need it most. This ground breaking drug has already been proven to save lives and could eventually be as common place and as profitable as Penicillin.

Now, when you’re taking about something like cancer, it’s difficult to launch into how much money you can make from a new treatment without sounding somewhat…insensitive.

But in his new report, it’s easy to see that Harje truly believes this new ‘Living Drug’ is truly destined for greatness. He painstakingly outlines how it will benefit those who previously had no hope, and how it could revolutionise cancer treatment worldwide. Which is why he wants investors to get behind it, both to advance the future of medicine, and to benefit themselves.

With that said, Harje believes early investors could potentially grab a gain of 2,422%. And all the while they could be part of one of the biggest medical revolutions of all time.

To read his full research report, and to learn more about the incredible potential of the ‘Living Drug’, click here.

