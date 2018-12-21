There’s No Substitute for Experience

‘The only source of knowledge is experience.’

Albert Einstein

Been there, done that.

This isn’t my first rodeo.

Can’t put an old head on young shoulders.

All these sayings come back to one thing…experience.

Text books are good, but experience is better.

Nothing prepares you for real life…you have to live it and learn from it.

There are no shortcuts to the gaining of knowledge.

When it comes to financial markets, we’ve all had different experiences.

Some good. Some not so good. And, some absolute disasters.

Those outcomes depend on which market you invested in and when.

If you bought into bitcoin in a few years ago and sold in December 2017, you backed a real winner. Well done.

Others have not been so fortunate…they’re nursing crypto losses in excess of 80%.

Long term holders of Sydney and Melbourne property have also done very well. In their mind, property is a solid investment. Those who bought in Perth in recent years probably don’t share that sentiment…at least not as enthusiastically.

Our experiences in markets are all different.

An investor in US shares since 2009 has enjoyed one of the best bull markets in history.

Why wouldn’t they believe in ‘buying the dip’? It’s been such a winning strategy.

However, it hasn’t always been that easy.

The following chart (log scale) tracks the progress of the S&P 500 index from 1980 to December 2018. Over this nearly 40-year period, the S&P has increased 25-fold (from 100 points to over 2500 points).

Along the way there’s been some turbulence…seven bear markets (of varying severity) and three ‘unpleasant’ events (not severe enough to be recorded as an official bear market, but enough volatility to unsettle investors).

How many have you not just lived through, but had ‘skin in the game’?



Source: Real Investment Advice [Click to open in a new window]

My financial planning career started in late 1986…my personal tally is six bear markets and two unpleasant events.

The experience of living, working and investing through these testing periods has taught me to be very respectful of markets…never take anything for granted.

Markets are bi-polar. Periods of euphoria are followed by bouts of depression. No market is happy or sad forever.

When you look at Australia’s demographic distribution, you see the ‘girth’ of our population is between the ages of 20 to 60.

Australia’s last recession was in 1991.

Anyone under the age of 50 (and probably under 55) has no real experience of a recession.

How many in this ‘girth’ have been invested through one, two, three or more bear markets?

My guess is…only a few.

The reason ‘cryptos’ were such a hit with the under 40s was because in their ‘investing lifetime’, they’ve only seen things — shares and property — go up.

These generalisations may not apply to everyone in each age bracket, but all you need to make a market is for enough people to believe in the trend.

The same overview applies to the mindset of Great Depression-era generation. Not all are frugal, but, in my experience, most tend to be careful with their pennies.

The Great Depression was an experience that taught them the value of a dollar…and it’s stayed with them their entire lives.

If you‘ve been around long enough, markets teach you humility. Those who think they’re smarter than the market are destined to learn how dumb they really are the hard way.

That’s the lesson that awaits when the next bear market hits.

Based on my experience, the next market downturn is going to be far worse than anything we’ve been through since 1980.

For nearly 40 years we’ve been building to the next Great Depression.

Piling debt upon debt to create artificial growth.

The seven bear markets and three unpleasant events have been dress rehearsals for the big one…when a good chunk of that 25-fold increase is destroyed by market forces that we’ve never experienced before.

Unless you’re at the very apex of the demographic distribution graph, this will be, for all of us, ‘our first rodeo’.

As excessive debt is expunged from the system, the markets are going to react violently.

It’s going to be the meanest of bucking broncos…last seen at the 1929 market rodeo.

To help you gain knowledge from my experience, here’s a few tips from what I’ve learned over the past four decades in this business…

Patience

Patience truly is a virtue. In this fast-paced world, instant gratification has become embedded in our society. The thought of taking twenty years to pay off a home or forty years to build retirement capital is completely at odds with the ‘want it now’ attitude.

‘Buy in haste and repent in leisure’ is so true. Exercise patience when considering investing — rarely are ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunities the shortcut to riches you thought they would be. Whenever I hear ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ my retort is ‘so never again in my life will there be another opportunity to profit?’

You also need patience after you have invested. Markets do not always behave the way you want them to.

My current strategy is to be 100% invested in cash and term deposits.

Waiting patiently in cash was not easy when share markets were rising strongly. Now that markets are falling, being patient is (hopefully) paying dividends.

Naturally, I would like to see markets fall further and more quickly to mobilise the cash holding. However, you have to recognise markets will express themselves in their own sweet time — irrespective of your desires.

Do not chase returns

This follows on from patience. If interest rates are low, the temptation is to leave the safety of the bank and chase an extra few percent on offer in other more exciting assets. Invariably (unless you sell early) the cost of chasing the higher return comes with loss of capital — this loss is usually far greater than the few percent you earned.

Investments can be like icebergs — it’s what you don’t see that usually causes the most damage.

You need to understand what you are investing in — the simple rule of thumb is if the return offered or implied is above bank term deposit rates then you are potentially placing some or all of your capital at risk. If you cannot quantify this risk, DO NOT invest.

During the boom times, so many opaque investment products — offering various rates of return — come to market. While different in some ways, they all have a common denominator — the underlying investments are ‘geared up’ to enhance yield AND due to the complex investment structure higher management fees are charged.

Simple and transparent investments may not set the adrenalin racing during your waking hours, but you will sleep a whole lot better.

Always take profits

You never go broke taking a profit. The greed in our DNA often blinds our objectivity. The desire to squeeze the last drop out of a winning investment can be very overpowering. Ignore the voice of greed in your head and be happy to leave some for the next person.

Besides greed, the other reason people don’t take profits is ‘I’ll pay too much tax!’ This is just plain dumb, dumb, dumb. Got the picture. Paying tax is the cost of successful investing. Live with it. Under Capital Gains Tax (provided you’ve held the investment for 12 months) the taxman will extract a maximum of 22.5% of your gain. You keep 77.5% of your gain.

On the other hand, the market does not give you a formula on what it will extract — it can take away all your profits and some or all of your capital. The market can be far more brutal than the taxman.

Taking profits locks in your gains and adds to your capital base. Even if you take out your original capital and leave the profits to ‘ride’, at least this way you’ve protected your capital base.

Finally…

The one New Year’s resolution that you should seriously consider making (and keeping) is to review your portfolio and determine whether you can absorb losses of 60, 70 or 80% without too much disruption to your financial goals.

If you can’t, then take action before the market does.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your family a Happy Christmas and a 2019 that’s full of positive experiences.

Regards,

Vern Gowdie,

Editor, The Gowdie Letter