Three Golden Rules for Buying Pot Stocks

Were they drunk or high?

I imagine that is the question that many people will be asking. It’s probably the only way that a lot of them will be able to process what just happened.

To accept the alternative just isn’t conducive to their logic. Well, for some people at least.

Who is ‘they’ you ask? Why, it’s the executives of Constellation Brands of course. The people that run a US$38 billion liquor company.

And right now I’d wager that a lot of people are probably wondering if they’ve started sampling too much of their own product. Or perhaps some of the product of their latest partner…

Last week the company made headlines for a rather lavish splurge of cash. They decided to spend US$4 billion on pot.

I’m not talking about pots and pans either. I mean cannabis or dope, or grass, wacky-tabacky, the devil’s lettuce…whatever silly name you want to give it.

Constellation brands is now in bed with marijuana growing powerhouse Canopy Growth Corp [TSX:WEED]. A pot stock, if the ticker wasn’t clear enough.

Chances are you’ve probably heard of these pot stocks. But if it is your first time hearing about them, well you’ve got some reading to do!

Today though I’m not here to talk about the wonders of cannabis. Chances are you’ve probably already made up your mind on the matter.

All that matters now is whether you’re on-board or not.

To those of you that aren’t ready or willing, that’s fine, this isn’t for you.

But, if like Constellation you can see the change that is coming, then you can’t afford to miss out. This is a generation-defining event; and the stakes are getting higher by the day.

Today I’m here to show you how to get started. These are the three golden rules to investing in pot stocks.

1. Wise up

First and foremost you’ve got to know exactly what a pot stock does. And I mean really know what they do. No two companies are alike and every one of them is looking to offer something different.

Some people seem to have got it stuck in their heads that these companies are no better than the drug dealers on the street. A misconception that couldn’t be further from the truth.

A lot of these companies have good, hard science behind them. Some of the best and most promising cannabis companies out there today are pumping serious cash and hours into their research and development.

And that is exactly where your search should begin. Hunting for companies that are, at their heart, biotech stocks.

There you will find the crème de la crème of pot stocks.

The reason for this is simple, most markets can only cater for medical cannabis right now. Most nations simply aren’t ready to make cannabis legal for anyone to use just yet. In time we expect that will change too, but for now the focus is medicinal.

For this reason, most of the people actually consuming cannabis will be doing it for their health, not to get high. And this is a very important distinction.

Right now most cannabis will be therapeutic in nature. That means the people growing it and processing it have to know what it does and how it does it. The same rules that any legitimate drug must adhere to.

That is the key here, you want to look for legitimacy. But finding it can be tricky.

I’m not going to mince words here, you’ve got to be willing to put in the effort to get the reward. At times the jargon and sheer volume of information can be daunting or off-putting. But that is part and parcel of sorting the good from the bad.

Legendary investor Warren Buffet lives by the maxim of ‘never investing in something you don’t understand’. But, that doesn’t mean you have to be ignorant.

Even Buffet himself has conceded that this mantra led him to drop the ball from time to time. As he comments about a missed opportunity to invest in Google prior to their IPO:

‘I had plenty of ways to ask questions or anything of the sort and educate myself, but I blew it.’

Make sure you don’t make the same mistakes by educating yourself.

Fortunately, by reading this you’re already taking your first step to avoid that outcome. Remember though, this is a marathon not a sprint.

2. Someone has to know the ropes

The second golden rule for investing in pot stocks is experience.

There is no denying that cannabis is a mega-trend right now. And when a trend is this large it starts to attract band-wagoners.

You will find plenty of cannabis companies out there that are as dodgy as the manure they plan to grow their plants from. Stocks that are looking to make a quick buck by exploiting investors’ fear of missing out (FOMO).

That’s why you should always look at the management behind a stock. A good pot stock will have a team with experience.

Contrary to what you may think, there are quite a few people out there that have been working with cannabis for a while. The best companies, and the ones most likely to succeed, are the ones who have hired these experts.

But, pot professionals aren’t the be all and end all either.

A good pot stock will ensure all their teams have a wealth of experience. Whether it’s growers, scientists or simply sales. It’s important to have people that know the industry well.

Plus, you can’t forget the management team themselves. Any company hoping to succeed needs strong leadership from the top.

Even the most talented team is doomed to fail without proper guidance.

Luckily, most of the time this information is easy to find. Even just some light digging into a company’s operations should serve you well.

Most companies are pretty vocal about their staff expertise. It is, after all, one of the few things they can boast about because this is such a nascent industry.

If you find a company with a lack of depth or inexperience in their organisation then we’d recommend you steer clear.

Or worse, if you find no mention at all, some alarm bells should be ringing in your head.

3. Be a legal eagle

Finally, your third golden rule is to brush up on your law.

At the end of the day you’ve got to remember that cannabis is still a controlled substance. At least across most corners of the globe.

That means pot stocks often have to deal with strict rules and restrictions. Fail to follow the rules and the appropriate authorities will soon be breaking down the company door.

For example, pot stocks in Australia must obtain the necessary licenses to grow, cultivate and import or export any product. Having those licenses is crucial to having an operational business.

You’ll want to find companies that either have or are in the process of acquiring said licences.

And remember, if you’re looking at international pot stocks, then it’s a different ball game entirely. There will still be rules and regulations, but they could be vastly different from those in Australia.

Any stock that doesn’t have and/or can’t get the necessary paperwork will be dead in the water.

Similarly, laws can and do change. For this reason we’d suggest you stick to markets that aren’t likely to overturn or backflip on cannabis use.

It’s pretty unlikely that something like this would happen, but you can’t rule it out completely.

Best to steer clear of any regions with a particularly volatile government.

You want to set yourself up with an investment that is as secure as possible. Fringe markets will come and go. What you want is a company that can make a name for itself.

Like I said, this is a generation-defining event. The companies that play by the rules today, are more likely to be the titans of the industry tomorrow.

Hopefully this information has given you some food for thought. A nice introduction to what could be a very profitable investment journey.

Remember, this is just the first step. Now it’s up to you to continue moving forward. You’ll have to decide on the pace for yourself. Though I’d suggest you start sooner rather than later.

The revolution is already underway. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of it.

Regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

For Markets & Money