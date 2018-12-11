Trade Tensions Still Cloud the Horizon

A lot could still go wrong in the US–China trade talks. That’s what I wrote in last week’s update.

Well we didn’t have to wait long.

The arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou by Canadian officials at Vancouver airport sent markets into a spin.

It was the biggest thing to happen to markets last week.

Ms Meng is among China’s elites. A part of the inner circle.

To the US however, Ms Meng is a wanted offender.

Investigations into Huawei and Meng Wanzhou have gone on for some time. It’s alleged Ms Meng covered up Huawei links to a firm which imported US made computer equipment into Iran. Therefore violating US laws and sanctions.

So, when the US got wind of her travel to Canada, they pounced, requesting her extradition.

If extradited, Ms Meng would face charges of conspiracy to defraud. They’re serious charges. She could face 30 years’ jail time if found guilty.

News of the arrest couldn’t have come at a worse time.

To say that this might complicate trade talks understates matters.

The news rocked markets last week.

US officials are trying to put on a positive spin on it. They’re sticking to the line, that the two matters are not related.

But the market wasn’t buying it.

All the major US indices plunged on news of the arrest.

Markets already looked like they’d put in their bottom back in late October. But the news of the arrest has all the major US indices heading downward, retesting their October lows.

We’ll just have to see how US markets digest the news, and if those October lows can hold over the next week or so.

Trade war uncertainty is weighing down the market

Still, I’m unsure, if this is the time right now to go all bearish. Or to go short on the market.

Because what got lost in all the news from last week was more really positive data coming out on the US economy.

Last week the Institute for Supply Management released their November purchasing managers’ index (PMI). This index tracks US manufacturing. Remember, a reading above 50%, indicates expansion.

This factory gauge showed a big surge up in November. The PMI reading came in at 59.3%, well up on the October number. That means factory orders are picking up and that US manufacturing is booming right now.

Also last week, the US Federal Reserve released their beige book survey on the US economy. That showed the US economy continues to strengthen. Employers just can’t find enough qualified workers to fill jobs right now!

Also from last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the November numbers. The jobless rate remains at 50-year lows of 3.7%.

Again from last week, the US Federal Reserve released their consumer credit report. Consumers still have their wallets open, if that report is any guide. Consumer credit surged last month, which suggests some confidence they’ll still have a job next month.

And it’s not just the US which is strong right now. Analysis by UBS investment bank, released last week, shows Global unemployment has fallen to its lowest level in almost 40 years. That’s really bullish for the world economy. The bank’s report suggests the jobs boom might be far from over, with employment growth accelerating to a 10-year high during the first half of this year.

So, does all that set off alarm bells on the US and world economy? Is now the time to bail out of stocks?

You can see now, why the market is struggling to find a direction, up or down.

So, what does it all mean for your investing?

Well, in such a volatile state, it may be quite difficult to find your footing in the market right now.

And it’s likely to get only more volatile as everyone tries to second guess the markets direction.

Terence Duffy,

Chartist, Phil Anderson’s Time Trader