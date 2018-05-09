4 Triggers for the Next Real Estate Collapse

Demographics have dramatically changed the US real estate market forever.

And the problem we now have in front of us is a simple case of dyers versus buyers.

Starting this year, the massive US Baby Boomer generation will start dying off much faster, and by 2029 will outweigh the Millennial generation’s home buying into at least 2039. But even before 2029, net demand for housing will go steadily down as dyers are sellers and buyers peak at age 41 to 42.

This will keep real estate from continuing as the same money train it was between the 1950s and 2005!

Adding insult to injury, the younger Millennial generation is already more reluctant than the Baby Boomers to buy homes because they saw the first major real estate price collapse of our lifetimes. They don’t assume, as Baby Boomers did, that real estate only goes up.

Meanwhile, banks are still stringent on mortgages — after one of the most liberal lending periods in banking history — at the same time as higher young-adult unemployment and unprecedented student loans weigh on the Millennial generation as well. They will only get more so ahead when the next inevitable and larger downturn hits.

Not only do we have unsustainable debt loads around the world and increasingly worsening demographic trends that tell us that this Economic Winter Season is far from over, but huge chunks of the developed world still must pay a heavy price for unprecedented monetary stimulus programs when the bubbles they created finally burst.

Still, even without the weight of these added pressures, real estate prices will decline just from natural demographic trends alone.

While we’re experiencing possibly the single greatest real estate bubble in modern history, this is just a small sample of what will eventually lead to real estate’s demise.

I detail my top four triggers that will lead to the inevitable collapse of America’s, once booming, real estate market, in our latest infographic below.

Regards,

Harry Dent

For, Markets & Money