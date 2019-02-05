Trump: The Manchurian Candidate?

Remember the Manchurian Candidate?

It was a great novel by Richard Condon. It was written way back in 1959.

The book was turned into a film in 1962 starring Frank Sinatra and Janet Leigh. It was then given a remake in 2004. That remake starred Denzel Washington.

Here’s how the plot of the book (and first film) is described.

The plot centers on Korean War soldier Raymond Shaw. The son of a well-known political US family. Shaw, a POW during that Korean war is brainwashed by his captors during that time.

Officials from China and the Soviet Union employ Shaw as what’s called a ‘sleeper agent’. After his discharge back into civilian life, Shaw becomes an unwitting assassin. A pawn in a conspiracy to subvert and take control of the US government.

It’s a pretty good thriller actually.

The Sinatra 1962 release was selected in 1994 for preservation in the United States National Film Registry. The film is regarded as being ‘culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.’

Now…

Free Guide: Australia’s ‘Unstoppable’ Economy. Download now.

Strange days in the US presently

Why is it that a lot of Americans, have no trouble believing that former US president Obama was not born in the US. Despite clear evidence of a birth certificate.

Why is it that so many Americans continue to believe 9/11 was an inside job.

The Republicans spend a lot of time telling its citizens that Iran is the country to worry about in the Middle East. Yet the majority of the 9/11 terrorists were Saudi. None were Iranian.

People will happily speculate about UFOs, that Aliens live amongst us. Or, even suggest we’re descendent from an alien race.

And yet, to float the idea that Trump may be compromised by the current Russian president is greeted with howls of derision. Especially in conservative circles. The very same people that are also ‘birthers’. (The ones that think Obama was not born in the US and is also likely a Muslim. He wasn’t. And isn’t.)

Why is this?

We know that Trump has repeatedly tried to withdraw the US from NATO. It’s unheard of. A US President for heaven’s sake. They spent the best part of the last 70 years building it up.

Republicans say little or nothing. What would they say if a Democrat president was doing this?

Trump met Putin without aides in Helsinki the first time they met.

It’s since been revealed he ordered the interpreter at that meeting to surrender up the notes of that meeting.

Trump’s behavior, when anything Russian is involved, is curious and quickly invites suggestion.

Consider this, from The Atlantic Monthly. They reported back in August that Trump’s discrediting of those connected with the Mueller probe all had one thing in common. They were all FBI organized crime and money laundering experts.

Studying Russian organised crime networks in particular. It’s curious. To say the least.

Trump doesn’t single out anyone else in the Mueller probe. Only the organised crime experts on Russia. It’s all circumstantial of course.

Which is exactly the problem.

So consider this, as pointed out by The New York Times:

‘The financially rickety Trump Organization, shunned by most mainstream banks, long relied on less scrupulous Russian investors. “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets,” Donald Trump Jr. said a decade ago. “We have all the funding we need out of Russia,” Eric Trump reportedly said in 2013. And what was the rare major bank to work with Trump? Deutsche Bank, which has a history of illegal Russian money laundering. ‘Trump also had a habit of selling real estate to Russians in all-cash deals. Money launderers like such deals, because they can turn illegally earned cash into a legitimate asset, usually at an inflated price that rewards the seller for the risk. One especially dubious deal was Trump’s $95 million sale of a Palm Beach house to a Russian magnate in 2008 — during the housing bust, only four years after Trump had bought the house for $41 million.’

A Manchurian candidate?

Is the US boss working for a foreign government?

Or compromised?

If Putin were — humour me for a moment — president of the US, what would he gun for? Dismantling NATO? Destruction of the EU? Full support for a Brexit? Support of Far-right politicians who oppose European integration? Downgrade the EU Ambassador’s status within Washington? Show disdain for any organisation that has over the past 60 years furthered US interests? Meet with all the world’s other despots?

All this Trump has done. I find it curious.

The US government shutdown has gone on for over a month now. Yet, it took US legislatures — Republican mainly — little time to vote to lift the sanctions on companies owned by a Russian oligarch with very close ties to the Kremlin.

They’re all afraid of Trump and his band of devout followers.

This is the same legislators that refuse to open the US government.

Strange days in the US presently.

Terence Duffy,

Chartist, Phil Anderson’s Time Trader

Free Report: Why Australia’s 26-Year Economic Dream Run is ending. Read now.