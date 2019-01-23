Weather, Slowing Construction Growth and Iron Ore Grades

When we talk about the price of iron ore here on Markets and Money, we are usually talking about benchmark 62% fines. But the picture for iron ore is getting increasingly complex, with the weather and slowing construction among a host of factors driving a divergence in price action between the different iron ore grades.

Today we will be talking about the dynamics behind these three interrelated factors in the current iron ore market.

Australia’s Top 10 Mining Stocks. Download your free report now.

Weather still a major factor, expansion of production curbs could occur

In an earlier post we analysed the weather in Hebei, suggesting that production curbs in the province could continue longer than expected.

According to Reuters, this has now come to pass, with Tangshan issuing a second-level smog alert which was in effect yesterday and will continue through to January 25th.

Under the alert, steel mills will have to cut sintering operations by 30-60%, or even shutdown depending on their emission levels.

Slowing construction growth may create headwinds

Meanwhile, China’s real estate growth slowed to 2% year-on-year in Q4 from 4.1% in Q3, limiting demand for steel – a key component in construction.

The government has been tightening measures to limit speculation and rapidly rising prices in the sector resulting in subdued demand.

Going forward a cooling real estate market, combined with slower growth prospects could create headwinds for iron ore of all grades as steel demand dampens.

What’s going on with the price action on the various iron ore grades?

An interesting thing happening with iron ore at the moment is that the price differential between 58% fines and benchmark 62% fines is narrowing, with 65% fines taking a beating.

As Business Insider reports, benchmark 62% fines were down 1.5% to $74.78, 65% fines fell 1.2% to $88.90, but 58% fines rose 1.5% to $53.38.

This results in an iron ore price premium/discount chart that looks like this:

Source: Business Insider

Much of this price action could be down to falling steel prices, which in turn reduces margins and pushes the desire for lower grades.

This we already know about.

But the more intriguing thing is that the narrowing discount may not last much longer as the Ministry of Ecology and Environment has pledged to impose even tougher ultra-low emissions standards at steel mills this year.

With the Chinese new year to start on the 4th of February,

‘The restocking process at steel mills is nearing completion as most mills have stored enough raw materials for more than 20 days…not much demand is expected until workers come back to work after the week-long national holiday (in early February).’

This according to a Beijing-based iron ore trader via Reuters.

All in all, it’s an interesting cyclical phenomena to follow.

Construction slows, steel margins fall, lower grades come into vogue, these lower grades create more pollution, which in turn leads to smog alerts, which lead to production curbs.

We will keep you posted on further developments.

Regards,

Lachlann Tierney

For Markets and Money

PS: Aussie investors have seen great results from iron ore investments in the past. But Markets & Money’s resources analyst Jason Stevenson believes that your best opportunities lie in smaller, more speculative stocks that aren’t restricted to iron ore. The kind that could see massive share price moves from a single positive drill-hole result. For 10 of his favourite mining stocks on the Aussie market this year, download his free report ‘Australia’s Top 10 Mining Stocks’ today.