What Happens When North Meets South…

If you haven’t heard about it yet, I’m not sure what you’ve been doing. It’s been all over the headlines, and reporters can’t seem to get enough of it.

On Monday, Donald Trump met with Kim Jong-un during the summit in Singapore.

Despite the insults, the poking and prodding leading up to the summit, and the previous cancellation of an earlier meeting between the two, this meeting went well!

I wasn’t surprised by this outcome. After all, Donald and Kim Jong-un are a lot alike. It wasn’t some Freudian slip when one Fox news anchor referred to them as ‘the two dictators’ when talking about the meeting…

So, now we’ve started developing some sort of relationship with the man who has followed in his father’s footsteps of starving and depriving his people.

And this doesn’t help all of the tension around globalisation, and its continual growth. With Trump’s unpredictable behavior, it’s hard to say where this will take the US and the rest of the world.

Somehow though, he’s managed a peaceful outcome (for now).

But this summit raised an even greater question: What will happen to North Korea?

Find out more what I have to say about this summit in my latest video.





