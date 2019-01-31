What Happens When You Flatten the Earth

‘Not long now.’

That was my first thought as I saw our plane on the screen hovering near Broome, in Western Australia.

This was 2015, and my first time travelling to Australia.

It had been a great trip…but also a long one. We had left Spain 45 hours earlier, and the trip had included an overnight visit to friends in London.

I set my book aside and stretched.

The flight was almost over. We were already flying over Australia, and it wouldn’t be long until we landed at our destination, Melbourne. Or so I thought…

The screen flickered and changed. It was now showing the estimated time to destination: a whopping five and a half hours.

I sat back, and continued reading…

Australia is a huge country.

And, much like what happened to me, one of the things that surprises newcomers is the sheer size of it, and the vast distances.

You could drive across Spain, from north to south, in about 10 hours. Travel the same time frame from Melbourne and it will barely get you past Sydney.

Even now, talking to well-travelled family and friends back home, they don’t realize just how large the country is.

I blame the Mercator projection for it.

The Mercator projection is the most common map of the world. It’s the one you most likely studied in school and see pretty much everywhere. Even Google Maps used it until recently.

The Mercator projection has been around since 1569, when cartographer Geradus Mercator presented it as a navigation map.

The problem with it is basically that the earth is round, and you are trying to draw it on a flat surface.

It shows countries near the equator at their actual size, while countries further from the equator are stretched out. This deceives you into thinking that northern countries are much larger than what they really are.

If you don’t believe me, just look at the size of Greenland on the map…it’s almost the same size as South America, or Africa.

But it’s not really.

Greenland is about 2.166 million square km. South America is eight times that size…and Africa 14 times larger than Greenland.

But, you wouldn’t know it looking at the map.

The map below shows the original Mercator projection (in light blue), and then the country’s true size (in dark blue).

As you can see, the size of US, Canada, Russia, China and Europe among others is exaggerated from their southern neighbours.

It’s probably no coincidence either that the map came about at the time of European expansion and imperialism.

Anyway, my point is that it may be easy to overlook some countries — and their true size — when you look at the Mercator map.

The reason why I bring this up, is that we have seen a lot of negativity around emerging markets lately.

The iShares MSCI emerging markets index is trading about 16% lower than at this same time last year. The thing is that the index is heavily exposed to China, which has been suffering from the trade war with the US. But, that doesn’t mean that all emerging markets are doing badly.

For example, take Brazil. The Brazilian stock market is up 14.81% since this time last year and on its way to reach a record high of 100,000.

The point is, when you think of emerging markets, don’t just think of China. Even with the trade war going on, there are some reasons to be optimistic.

You see, all of last year the message from the US Federal Reserve was that it would continue to increase rates.

A strong US dollar usually means bad news for emerging markets.

Yet this is changing.

From Bloomberg:

‘The Federal Reserve signaled it’s done raising interest rates for at least a while and will be flexible in reducing its bond holdings, a sweeping pivot from its bias toward tighter monetary policy just last month. […] ‘The Federal Open Market Committee “will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate,” the central bank said in a statement Wednesday following a two-day meeting in Washington, opening the door for the next move to also be a cut. In a separate special statement, the Fed said it’s “prepared to adjust any of the details for completing balance sheet normalization in light of economic and financial developments.”’

Fears of an economic slowdown, Brexit, the US–China trade war…the US Fed has plenty of excuses to pause the hikes.

Don’t get me wrong, investing in emerging markets is risky.

But a weaker US dollar could be good for emerging markets.

Best,

Selva Freigedo,

Editor, Markets & Money

