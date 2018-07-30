What’s to Come

Major forces with big implications for the US are starting to take shape.

And Harry sees that shape as something awfully similar to what came about back in the 1920s.

Between the political push on immigration and the tariffs that have been imposed…

Back in 1924, Congress passed the Johnson-Reed Act. It limited the number of immigrants allowed into the US by establishing a quota. Once the quota was hit, none were allowed in.

And, before that, to help slow the number of incoming immigrants, Congress established literacy tests, among other barriers to entry, which required immigrants to demonstrate a certain level of proficiency before gaining passage through US borders.

The Smoot-Hawley Act was the cherry on top of already high tariffs, which then sparked trade wars.

It was a reaction to increased protection for declining prices due to overproduction.

As a result, the US was viewed as ‘isolationist’…all for the sake of keeping the economy strong and healthy.

And now Trump has dipped his toes in both pools, all for the sake of strengthening the economy.

But both of those instances of American protectionism were predicates for Black Tuesday and the Great Depression. It was pushback against the natural cycle of any economy.

Now, there is growing divergence between ‘Main Street’ in the US and an increasingly globalised economy. The ground below is stretching thin.

Eventually, all things fall through. And with the foundation weakening, economies, too, will fall.

But it doesn’t have to be all bad…

In the video below, Harry reacts to the current trends and happenings in US’ markets, economy, and politics, putting it all in context of globalisation.

And he touches on trends yet to come, too…

