Where to Park Your Money When the Credit Crisis Hits

‘You only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out.’

Warren Buffett

At present, the tide on Wall Street is still relatively high…the nude bathers have not yet been identified.

But low tide is coming, and it won’t be a pretty sight.

The malinvestment of trillions of cheap and easy dollars, will — literally — be laid bare.

When the tide goes out, investors are going to learn the ugly truth about those high yielding and high growth offerings that once looked so attractive.

In the days of plentiful sunshine, investors only see what’s above the glistening water line…the lure of an extra few percent return.

The failure to ‘don the goggles and snorkel’ and take a look at what’s below the surface, could reveal that all is not what it seems.

This week I went in search of some term deposit rates.

Here’s the screen shot from that search…

The second listing (a paid ad placement)…‘New Term Deposit Alternative | For High Net Worths $100k min’…caught my eye.

Time for a closer look at this alternative term deposit.

Out came the ‘goggles and snorkel’ and with a deep breath I dived into the alternative term deposit website.

On the home page, in big letters, there’s…

‘Is your money earning less than 3%? p.a’

Well yes, it is. In smaller print, I’m told…

‘Make the switch today and discover what IPO Wealth can do for you.’

Ok, what can they do for me?

These are the advertised rates…

Much higher returns than what you can receive from traditional term deposits.

The best 12-month rate we’ve been able to secure lately has been 3%.

However, experience has taught me that ‘there’s nothing for nothing’ in the investment world.

What risk does that extra 1.45% (the difference between the traditional and alternative 12-month rate) come with?

To find that out, we follow that little * next to ‘Current Rate’ (emphasis is mine)…

‘*The rates quoted are the IPO Wealth Fund’s target returns. Risks are detailed in the disclaimer below and in the Fund’s Information Memorandum, including the potential for loss of capital.’

The rates are only target returns. Life teaches us that even with the best intentions, targets can be missed.

My term deposit rate of 3% is guaranteed…not targeted.

One of the risks with the alternative term deposit is ‘the potential for loss of capital’.

My term deposit capital — an investment under $250k with an Approved Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) — is guaranteed by the Australian Government…provided the Government honours its guarantee…there’s no risk of capital loss.

How are the targeted returns achieved (emphasis is mine)?

‘IPO Wealth lends monies to companies related to the Investment Manager, for the purpose of funding private equity and venture capital transactions that it manages in a hands-on manner. These investments currently span 11 countries and many are focused on socially responsible outcomes…’

In recent years — thanks to central bank stimulus — the world of private equity and venture capital transactions has been quite lucrative. Returns have been good.

Which is why the fund can confidently state…

‘We are proud of our impeccable payment record for both distributions and withdrawals. Below are some other useful statistics as at December 2018: ‘All unit holder distributions have been paid in full and on time

‘All withdrawal requests have been facilitated in full and on time

‘The Fund has been profitable every month since inception

‘There have been zero defaults on the loans provided by the Fund

‘The Fund’s unit price has remained unchanged at $1 since inception’

Is our banking system strong enough?

Back in 2007, I recall a number of first mortgage funds and unlisted property funds making almost identical statements.

During a rising market, the system is not placed under any real liquidity stress.

This was the case up until December 2007.

Then, when the tide started to go out in 2008, an increased level of redemptions combined with a lack of liquidity within the funds, resulted in monies being frozen.

Distributions stopped being paid on time. Withdrawal requests were backlogged. Defaults rose. Unit prices drifted (and, in some cases, sank) below the $1 par value.

Alternative term deposits and other high yield offerings have not (yet) been stress tested by a flood of panicked investors wanting their money back.

This is evident from the Alternative Term Deposit statements…

‘The Fund’s renewal rate (investors renewing their investment term) is 91%

‘The Fund’s churn rate (investors exiting the fund) is <9%’

At present, less than 9% of investors have made requests to redeem their funds.

What happens if that ratio reverses and 90% want out?

Believe me, when the whiff of panic is in the air, rational and orderly behaviour gets tossed overboard.

When the next credit crisis hits, I can almost guarantee you there’ll be an increase in redemption requests…and if history is a guide, there won’t be enough redemption ‘life rafts’ for everyone.

That’s when the risk of capital loss becomes a very real issue.

It’s only when stress is applied that you find out the strength of the structure.

Traditional term deposits — up to $250k per tax paying entity per ADI — exist within the framework of an Australian Government Guarantee.

The reason you earn 3% or less on your money is because there’s a price to pay for the strength of that structure.

From the weekly emails I receive, there are many who hold legitimate concerns over the strength of our banking system.

If those concerns turn out to be (even somewhat) well founded, and our banking system needs to be bailed out, then that fast receding tide of liquidity will most surely take alternative term deposits and other high yielding investments into the deep blue yonder…never to be seen again.

Don’t be fooled by the relative calm on markets.

The volatility we witnessed in late 2018 was merely a dress rehearsal of what’s to come.

When Wall Street goes into full correction mode — with the Dow falling more than 50% or more in value — there’ll be negative repercussions in every asset class (including private equity and venture capital)…except for one.

That exception will be cash and term deposits held in Government Guaranteed bank accounts.

My underwater adventure tells me that if you’re more concerned about ‘the return OF your money, rather than the return ON your money’, there’s no real alternative to traditional term deposits.

Regards,

Vern Gowdie,

Editor, The Gowdie Letter

