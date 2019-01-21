Why Adriatic Metals’ Share Price Is Up 7.2%

At time of writing, the share price of Adriatic Metals PLC [ASX:ADT] is up 7.2%, trading at 67 cents per share.

It’s been a dramatic rise for the stock over the course of a one-year period:

Source: marketindex.com.au

The latest news out of Adriatic Metals is that it has had positive assay results from its project in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Zinc and BaSO4 grades reported

As per the announcement:

Source: Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals’ share price reacted to the news promptly. The CEO of Adriatic Metals, Geraint Harris hailed the results saying:

‘These drill hole results released today continue to demonstrate not only the exceptional grade, continuity and thickness of the mineralisation at Rupice, but also substantially improve our geologic understanding of this unique region. Our focus in early 2019 will be to extend the high-grade zones to the north and south-east and also to improve our understanding of the system between Rupice North and Jurasevac-Brestic.’

A Maiden Resource Estimate is expected from the company in the first half of this year.

As you can see from the results there is zinc and BaSO4 aplenty.

Zinc does not get much attention in the mining world, but it is certainly a story to watch.

It’s been experiencing a slump over the past month, but its price surged between 2015 and 2017:

Source: infomine.com

It is the fourth most common metal in use, only behind iron, aluminium and copper.

It is most often used as an anti-corrosion agent, in particular for the galvanisation of steel.

So as with many commodities — China is a key factor.

Interestingly it has applications in batteries, something which could spark further demand going forward.

The world’s zinc reserves will last about 25 years, with China and Australia as major producers.

As for the other material, BaSO4 or barium sulfate, it is primarily used as a component of oil well drilling fluid.

So its future is tied to petroleum.

A few things to consider if you are thinking of investing in Adriatic Metals.

