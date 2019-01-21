Why Adveritas Ltd Looks Set for Bigger Gains

At the time of writing, shares of Adveritas Ltd [ASX:AV1] are up by 8.70% today, to 12.5 cents per share.

Why did Adveritas Ltd shares do this?

Adveritas Ltd announced its first major deal for the year. It entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chinese digital marketing consultancy, SparkX. SparkX intends to partner with the company’s TrafficGuard product to protect their clients from ad fraud, estimated at US$76 billion in the Chinese digital advertising market.

What now for Adveritas Ltd?

The market reacted positively to the news, as you may expect:

Source: CommSec

The share price surged during the stock market correction last year, signalling an exciting core business with plenty of growth potential. That said, with momentum stalling earlier in the year, the share price started to turn over. The market anticipated a deal ― such as the one today ― which seemingly took forever to happen. Yet now, with a fresh deal in the background and potentially more to come soon, Adveritas could be at the start of another gigantic share price run.

Take a look at the picture below:

Source: Adveritas, November 2018

Adveritas flagged that it could integrate ‘TrafficGuard’ into a number of campaign management platforms, allowing ‘thousands of advertisers to easily find and subscribe to TrafficGuard with no additional set up on their part’.

Today’s deal is non-binding and that’s why the market doesn’t seem to care too much. But, as the company signalled to the market last year, it could be the start of something much bigger. If Adveritas closes one of these campaign management platform deals, which could happen any day now, its product which detects and stops fraud before it happens could become a multimillion-dollar business. That could drive the share price to fresh highs in the months ahead.

Regards,

Jason Stevenson,

Analyst, Markets & Money

