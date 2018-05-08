Why Azumah Resources Share Price Rose by 66.22%

Gold exploration company Azumah Resources Ltd [ASX:AZM] share value has grown by 66.22%

The company announced widespread gold anomalism projects and a shift in expanding its priority targets.

Azumah have also gone through with high priority mining campaigns, which are set to begin in the near future. These campaigns have all the relevant funding to get off the ground.

How turnover of drilling projects contributed to Azumah success

Azumah have highlighted details in its exploration and project figures.

Gold anomalism has been widespread over 2,000 kilometres in its new project.

Initial drilling will prove to be challenging for Azmumah, as extensive quantities of drilling segments will be required to take place in order to reach expected prospects.

Managing director, Stephen Stone stated:

‘The foot was hard down on the exploration pedal during the March Quarter with 258 holes and 8,572m drilled and will be even harder down during the June Quarter with 31,500m of drilling scheduled comprising 1,000m of diamond, 7,500m of RC, 3,000m of aircore and 20,000m of auger in addition to an airborne EM survey, soil sampling and trenching over the Wa East area.’

The company’s WA Gold Project located in Africa is currently going through an extensive amount of funding, in a bid to increase its ore reserves.

