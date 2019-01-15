Why CardieX’s Share Price Jumped 28.57% Today

Earlier today, shares of CardieX Ltd [ASX:CDX] reached a spike of 28.57%, to 4.5 cents per share.

Why CardieX share price moved higher?

The company executed a co-marketing agreement between its subsidiary, inHealth Medical Services Inc, and Anthem, Inc [NYSE: ANTM] ― the largest health insurance company in the United States. The deal opens the door to promote inHealth’s services and plans to Anthem’s healthcare and health insurance networks.

Indeed, it was a big win for shareholders…

And it’s no shock that CardieX’s share price surged on the news:

Source: Commsec

What now for CardieX?

CardieX has been volatile over the past year, trading like a typical penny stock without much liquidity. That said, as it tends to happen with these type of stocks, good news can put a rocket under the share price in a short space of time. That’s exactly what happened today. The share price has rallied to re-test key resistance at 4.7 cents.

Of course, the share price move doesn’t look like much on the above chart. But, if it can clear that level on a weekly closing basis, the share price could move towards six cents quickly.

The company wrote in its announcement today:

‘The telehealth and digital health sector in the US is currently estimated to be worth US$25 billion and growing at an annual compound rate of 18%. inHealth has positioned itself as a leading provider of a range of telehealth services and the cooperative agreement between these two parties is a compelling endorsement of the quality of the inHealth’s services.’

CardieX signed a deal with a major player in a massive market. Anthem, Inc is an S&P 500 company with a market cap of US$65 billion. It ranked #29 on the Fortune 500 list by company revenue (US$90 billion) last year.

The bottom line: The deal is exciting and offers lucrative potential for shareholders. But, as the saying goes, the proof will be in the pudding. If CardieX starts generating a large amount of revenue from the partnership in the months ahead, its share price could take off this year.

Jason Stevenson,

Resources Analyst, Markets & Money

