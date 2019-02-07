Why eSense-Lab Ltd’s Share Price Could Take Off

What happened to the eSense-Lab Ltd share price?

At the time of writing, shares of eSense-Lab Ltd [ASX:ESE] are up by 25%, to 3.5 cents per share.

Why did eSense-Lab Ltd’s shares re-rate?

eSense Lab Ltd signed a non-exclusive commercial agreement to distribute its products throughout North America. The company finalised three month negotiations to supply e-Juice to VaporSpec Inc.2 (VaporSpec) ― a US based company distributing products to the vaping industry. VaporSpec will distribute several different e-Juice products produced by eSense across the USA and Canada.

What’s up next for eSense-Lab Ltd?

eSense-Lab Ltd has been in a downtrend for most of the past year. That said, it started to level off during the past few months. Today’s deal, while tough to see on the share price chart, looks ground-breaking for the company.

The announcement stated:

The agreement calls for minimum quantities of e-Juice to be supplied in 10 ml. bottles. Minimum annual quantities rise from 450,000 bottles in the first year to 5 million bottles in year three of the agreement. The agreement automatically renews every three years. The quantities quoted are subject to a successful evaluation period with the purchase of at least 150,000 bottles during the first six months of the agreement.’

VaporSpec is a premier distributor of products to both wholesale and retail vaping market. E-liquids are used for vaporising or “vaping” and are a safer alternative to smoking.

eSense-Lab Ltd must supply ― at least ― 150,000 bottles of product over the next six months.

I believe that needs to happen before the market takes it seriously. Remember, eSense-Lab Ltd is building a real company. That takes time. It signed a separate deal with a UK company, E-Quits Group, in October last year. Strangely, none of these cash payments showed up in the December quarterly.

The bottom line: it’s still early days. If strong cash flows show up in the months ahead, the company’s share price could re-rate.

Jason Stevenson,
Resources Analyst, Markets & Money

