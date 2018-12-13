Why Explaurum Jumped by 29.41% Today

At the time of writing, shares of Explaurum Ltd [ASX:EXU] are up by 29.41%, to 10.5 cents per share.

Why did Explaurum Ltd shares do this?

Explaurum Ltd received another takeover offer from Ramelius Resources Ltd [ASX:RMS] today. Ramelius is offering shares (no cash) to Explaurum shareholders. The offer ― subject to a number of conditions ― implies a valuation of roughly 13.4 cents per share. That’s a 57.6% premium on the last closing price of Explaurum shares.

What now for Explaurum Ltd?

Shareholders reacted favourably to the offer:

Source: CommSec

Shareholders were likely wondering what the next takeover offer would look like. Ramelius Resources have lodged a few offers for Explaurum Ltd over the past few months.

All have failed, but there’s a good chance this one could be approved. Ramelius Resources’ Managing Director, Mark Zeptner, commented today in a release to the ASX:

‘We see our Improved Offer as striking an ideal balance in our desire to provide value accretive returns to shareholders of both companies as we work towards the development of the Tampia Project. We remain committed to carrying out a Strategic Review, typically over several months (as opposed to several weeks), using additional information from further drilling, metallurgical test work and on-the-ground assessment of exploration potential, before finalising the best economic option for the asset.

‘We have received strong support from major shareholders of Explaurum and we are of the view that our offer represents an excellent outcome for both Explaurum and Ramelius shareholders.’

In the past, considering the latest bankable feasibility results for the Tampia gold project, Explaurum Ltd’s directors have stated Ramelius Resources’ was inadequate. Here’s a snap-shot of the company and opportunity on offer:

Source: Explaurum Ltd

In my decade-plus experience in the equities markets, a takeover offer can be the start of something bigger. There’s no guarantee this offer will get accepted today. But ― at the very least ― it has officially put the spotlight on Explaurum Ltd, setting it up for the medium- to long-term. Ramelius Resources has roughly a $241 million market capitalisation and ― no doubt ― is looking for the easiest and quickest way to get to the $1 billion mark.

Regards,

Jason Stevenson,

Resources Analyst, Markets & Money

