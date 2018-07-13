Shares of Oliver’s Real Food Limited [ASX:OLI] have fallen in value by 63.63% in the past 12 months.

In particular, the healthy fast-food alternative experienced a huge drop in share value after announcing in late May a downgrade in their expected earnings for FY18 of between $1.5–1.8 million.

Oliver’s Real Food is the world’s first certified organic fast-food chain, with 20 locations along Australia’s major arterial highways.

This morning Oliver’s announced the launch of self-ordering kiosks throughout their stores. But is this enough to turn this ship around?

What do self-ordering kiosks mean for Oliver’s?

The introduction of the electronic self-ordering and payment kiosks is part of the rollout of the company’s technology plan. Specifically, these kiosks are designed to reduce queuing times and speed up ordering for customers.

The first units are operational in the Wyong NSW store, with the remaining stores to receive kiosks in the upcoming months.

The kiosks have been developed with the company’s brand in mind. With all data fed by and integrated back into the OliVerse technology engine to create a more engaging customer experience over time.

In the coming weeks, there will be a Kiosk Release 2.0 which will include enhancements to the user design. Including recommendations based on customers dietary needs and the nutritional information of all products.

Greg Madigan, CEO of Oliver’s said:

‘I am excited to see this new technology introduced to the customer service environment at Oliver’s. Our in‐house Technology team has done an outstanding job to develop and test the kiosks and we expect that this will make the service experience at Oliver’s faster and easier. Of course, face‐to‐face counter service is still available for those that prefer that option.’

What can we expect to see from Oliver’s?

Based on Oliver’s recent announcement, they seem to be extremely committed to providing the ultimate customer experience — which means their focus is in the right area.

As for whether their share price will bounce back, we will just have to patiently wait and see.

Regards,



Dannielle Rawlings,

For Markets & Money

