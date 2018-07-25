Why Medical Developments Share Price Dropped by 15.73% Today

Medical Developments International Limited [ASX:MVP] is an Australia-based healthcare company.

Found in 2003, Medical Developments offers a range of open and closed circuit anesthetic machines to the veterinary market.

The share price is down 15.73% today.

FDA news has caused share price to plunge

Medical Developments share price has taken a nose dive after the company provided an update on its United States operations.

The release advised that management met with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) overnight.

Unfortunately, the news wasn’t good in relation to getting its Penthrox ‘green whistle’ pain management product approved for sale.

The administration informed the company that clinical program for Penthrox is to be put on hold pending a letter outlining outstanding issues and concerns.

This letter can take up to two months to be received.

A terribly long wait.

CEO John Sharman stated:

‘This setback in our timetable to have Penthrox approved for sale in the US is very disappointing. We must now wait and see what the FDA require us to do, in addition to the work we have already done.’

Can the share price bounce back?

Medical Developments is still a quality healthcare company.

While this is a major setback for the company, the point needs to be made that there is still a huge opportunity for the product outside the United States.

The letter outlining the outstanding issues and concerns are what both the company and investors will be eagerly awaiting to receive.

Kind regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

For Markets and Money

