Why MOD Resources Could Receive a Second Takeover Bid Soon

At time of writing, shares of MOD Resources Ltd [ASX:MOD] are up by 50%, to 33 cents per share.

Why did MOD Resources Ltd shares do this?

MOD Resources confirmed that it received a takeover bid from Sandfire Resources [ASX:SFR] for 38 cents per share. The company stated in its announcement today:

‘The Indicative Proposal was made after a period of technical due diligence, including access to a data room and a site visit, with respect to a potential joint venture arrangement, the potential sale of a partial interest in T3 Copper Project and a potential market placement to support development of the T3 Copper Project.’

MOD Resources believes that the proposal undervalues the company’s assets.

Australia’s Top 10 Mining Stocks. Download your free report now.

What now for MOD Resources Ltd?

The market agrees and reacted positively to the company:

The share price has been in a downtrend over the last few months. The company is focused on finalising its feasibility study and securing funding for its T3 copper project, which is boring for shareholders. To make matters worse, preferring technology or cannabis, investors aren’t interested in resources these days.

Sandfire Resources’ takeover bid is a wake-up call, suggesting how cheap resources are today.

I believe it could be the start of something much bigger.

Sandfire Resources has around a three-year mine life at DeGussa (its main project) and needs more copper to survive, mind you. It seems likely to revise its bid sharply higher in the weeks ahead ― and to a price MOD Resources will take seriously. The T3 Copper Project, discovered in March 2016, looks like it should be a long-life and high-margin copper mine.

I believe Sandfire Resources will do everything possible to buy it.

If the feasibility study confirms the lucrative opportunity up for grabs at the T3 copper project, MOD Resources’ share price could rerate ahead of another takeover bid. Looking at the story, it’s possible the next bid could be closer to the 50-cent level. MOD Resources expects to make a decision to mine by mid-year, with most of the hard work in the background today.

Regards,

Jason Stevenson,

Resources Analyst, Markets & Money

PS: Interested in mining stocks? My free new investor report, ‘The Top 10 Mining Stocks for 2018’, does exactly what it says in the name. I look at 10 companies that could make you huge money this year, and beyond. To download that report free, go here.