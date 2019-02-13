Why Punters are Confused about Crude Oil

Here’s the latest from the Economic Times:

‘Last week, the crude oil was stuck in a constricted trading range, with futures ending marginally higher, but suffering a weekly loss of close to 5 per cent. ‘The market sentiment was majorly dominated by expectations of a slowing demand in the coming quarters. With the European Union also joining a growing chorus of large economies signalling downwards revision of growth forecast, thereby stoking concerns of an impending global growth slowdown. ‘The optimism built around expectations of a speedy resolution of the US-China trade logjam, seems to be fizzling out. The US President Donald Trump has indicated that meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping when he’s in Asia at the end of the month may be too soon in terms of trade negotiations.’

The world is becoming increasingly uncertain about the future.

Europe is slowing down.

China is riddled with debt, with economic growth slowing.

Emerging markets aren’t exactly booming either.

Meanwhile, while producing more crude oil, US economic outlook is stronger. But it’s caught in the middle of a trade war with China. There’s no certainty that it will strike a deal by 1 March ― when more tariffs come into effect. That worries the market. A slowing, uncertain economy isn’t good news for crude oil.

I’ll explain…

Free Guide: Why gold could be gearing up for a massive 2019. Download now.

A lost world

There’s significant policy risk around the world. Crude oil prices are fluctuating as a result. Yet, despite the confusion, Standard Chartered is bullish. Oil Price wrote about its view earlier this week:

‘Standard Chartered sees Brent rising much farther, averaging as high as $74 per barrel this year, before averaging as high as $83 per barrel in 2020. ‘There is very little clarity on how much oil will be lost in Venezuela and Iran, for instance, and the White House has a great deal of influence over these issues. As of now, the U.S. is squeezing Venezuela as hard as it can, effectively barring both the import of Venezuelan oil and the export of U.S. diluents to the country. That puts much of Venezuela’s oil production at risk. ‘The problem is that Trump’s goal of regime change in Venezuela conflicts with its Iran policy. Simply put, it is going to be tough to shut in output in both countries without sending crude oil prices significantly higher. ‘If anything is certain when it comes to Trump’s whims and desires, it is that he wants low gasoline prices. It’s not clear how he achieves that while simultaneously encircling and shutting down the oil industries in both Venezuela and Iran.’

Standard Chartered sees crude averaging US$74 per barrel this year, with supply shortages. OPEC has cut production, as discussed last week. It plans to cap output at January levels. That should see global crude inventories rise by around 0.1 million barrels per day this year. In other words, not much.

OPEC has enormous influence over crude prices…

Saudi Arabia ― the oil cartels assumed leader ― could cut production to drive prices higher. But I believe it wants to please Donald Trump. Trump seemingly turned a blind eye last year, when the country was accused of murdering Jamal Khashoggi while visiting a Saudi consulate in Turkey. After the event happened, Saudi Arabia started supporting Trump’s lower oil price policy to ease tensions.

The move was enough to send crude prices lower.

Nonetheless, with geopolitical uncertainty rising and production capped around the world, there’s a risk crude prices could take off this year. This could happen without a China–US trade war solution, mind you. There are geopolitical concerns. That said, if a deal is signed before 1 March, oil prices are more likely to skyrocket. A deal would ease market concerns, possibly increasing crude demand in the process.

Stranded in ‘no-mans’ land

It’s not time to be bullish or bearish though. There’s still too much uncertainty. Here’s our view from last week:

‘I’m sitting on the fence for now. But sometimes there’s no other choice. Remember, smart punters let the trend develop before jumping aboard. ‘Keep your eyes on US$64 per barrel ― it’s the level to watch. There’s no indication that crude will break through the target, technically speaking. But if it does on a weekly basis, it should be taken as a buy signal.’

Crude prices haven’t closed above US$64 per barrel. That suggests uncertainty remains, which is pretty clear from the fundamental story. Here’s the latest daily chart for Brent crude oil ― the international oil price:

Source: tradingview.com

The chart might look busy. But don’t pay attention to the separate lines. Focus on the coloured channels. Technically speaking, while it’s too early to know, crude might have made a formal low in late-December. It could be in the process of re-rating higher. Mind you, the current bounce seems to be slowing.

Crude oil MUST close above US$64 per barrel to move higher.

I’m leaning towards it happening, if a US–China trade deal happens on 1 March. The coloured channels show that crude oil remains in an uptrend, after all. A closing above US$64 per barrel would move crude from the pink channel to the blue channel. That would confirm our bullish thesis.

Pay close attention to pink uptrend channel. It’s defining the market for crude oil. Crude has traded within the channel for the past two months. The upper pink line acted as resistance in 2016 and 2017. The lower pink line provided support during those years. The lines will matter going forward.

Remember, the market moved to re-test support into the end of last year. But it didn’t make the distance. That suggests underlying strength. It reversed to re-test resistance, where it’s slowing today. It’s impossible to know what happens in the future though. There could be a random event that changes everything, which is why you should focus on the numbers.

A daily closing above US$64 per barrel would be bullish.

A daily closing below US$57 would bearish, shown by the upper red trend line.

It’s that simple.

Remember, US–China trade tensions are driving the crude oil story today. A US–China trade deal is likely to send crude prices skyrocketing, where a no-deal could to send crude prices crashing. At the end of the day, whether the next move is bullish or bearish, smart punters wait for confirmation before buying and selling. You might not make as much money. But you certainly might save yourself a heartache or two.

Regards,

Jason Stevenson,

Resources Analyst, Markets & Money

Free report: Aussie dollar crunch coming (find out why). Download now.