Why Rio Tinto’s Share Price Has Been Weak Lately

At the time of writing, shares of Rio Tinto Ltd [ASX:RIO] are up by 1.62%, to $74.06 per share.

Why did Rio Tinto Ltd shares do this?

Rio Tinto is considered a blue-chip company and tends to move with the market. That makes sense. Although both are trading slightly higher today, they have been moving lower since September. That said, providing a sigh of relief for market participants today, the ASX 200 Index is up by 41 points to 5,616.9 points at the time of writing:

Source: Commsec

Free Report: Australia’s Top 10 Mining Stocks. Click here to download your free report now.

The ASX 200 keeps hitting fresh lows, unfortunately. That’s not good news. But, despite the recent correction, the market seems unsure whether it’s really time to sell. That’s why the ASX 200 hasn’t dropped quickly and why Rio Tinto’s share price has been weak, but not terribly so:

Source: Commsec

Rio Tinto’s share price has pushed lower over the past few months. That aside, as mentioned above, it’s holding up relatively well today. The company’s share price is trading around $70 on the chart above, where there has been a fair bit of buying in the past.

What now for Rio Tinto Ltd?

With the market trying to work out what to do next, the risk-reward balance favours the short side. But there’s little suggestion that Rio Tinto will drop significantly lower at this stage. There’s a chance that could happen. But, unless the market drops towards the 5,000 point zone next year, I wouldn’t hold your breath.

Remember, you want to see the overall market boom for Rio Tinto’s share price to take off.

That said, take a look at the iron ore price, the main contributor to the company’s earnings:

Source: tradingview.com

The iron ore price has dropped sharply in recent weeks. That has been reflected in Rio Tinto’s recent share price weakness. Yet, despite the strong sell-off, iron ore saw a fair bit of buying late last month. In that case, given iron ore is the main source of Rio Tinto’s revenue, a strengthening iron ore price is good news for shareholders.

Rio Tinto’s future is mainly dependent on the overall market today, rather than the iron ore price. But both contribute to its overall future. In that case, with both struggling to push lower, Rio Tinto’s share price looks like it should hold up into year’s end. We will track this story and analyse any future developments.

Jason Stevenson,

Resources Analyst, Markets & Money

PS: Interested in mining stocks? My free new investor report, ‘A Detailed Look into Australia’s Top 10 Mining Stocks’, does exactly what it says in the name. I look at 10 companies that could make you huge money this year, and beyond. To download that report free, go here.