Why Stavely Minerals Ltd Could Become a Massive Winner

What happened to the Stavely Minerals Ltd share price?

At the time of writing, shares of Stavely Minerals Ltd [ASX:SVY] are up by 33.33%, to 28 cents per share.

Why did Stavely Minerals Ltd share price push higher?

Stavely Minerals announced its best visual intercept from the Stavely Copper-Gold Project, located in Western Victoria. The company hit a broad zone of copper sulphide mineralisation and the first significant interval of bornite ― a copper ore mineral found in igneous and metamorphic rocks. The drill hole (SMD044) showed a ~110 metre zone of chalcopyrite (copper sulphide), which included ~40 metres of trace-to-moderate chalcopyrite and bornite.

What’s next for Stavely Minerals Ltd?

The share price reacted positively to the news:



Source: CommSec

Stavely Minerals traded in a sideways range for the majority of last year. Today’s announcement, while positive, wasn’t enough to change the trend’s direction. But it did suggest the company is on the right track…the share price surged 33%. Stavely Minerals might be on the cusp of uncovering a copper porphyry system, which tend to be sizeable yet lower grade.

Chris Cairns, Stavely Minerals’ Executive Chairman, told the market today:

‘We are very excited to have intersected a significant interval of copper sulphide mineralisation, particularly as it contains the first significant zone of bornite we have ever seen at Thursday’s Gossan.

‘This is clearly the best interval we have drilled to date and we are confident that the copper assays will reflect the better developed chalcopyrite and bornite mineralisation.

‘The unknown factor, as we have been saying for some time now, is that we expect substantially better gold grades in zones of bornite mineralisation. How much better the gold grades are, will only be known once we get the laboratory assays in a few weeks. In the meantime, a new hole will be collared shortly to target what we believe may be the core of the porphyry intrusion to the south.’

The bottom line: the copper hit is encouraging, but it’s still early days. Stavely Minerals needs to reveal its hand to the market. Will the drill hole prove rich copper? No one knows. But if it does, the share price could surge higher ― especially if similar drill holes confirm the (potential) porphyry system nearby.

Regards,

Jason Stevenson,

Resources Analyst, Markets & Money

