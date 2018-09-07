Why Vector Resources Ltd Jumped Today

At the time of writing, shares of Vector Resources Ltd [ASX:VEC] are up by 23.53%, to 2.1 cents per share.

Why did Vector Resources Ltd shares do this?

On Wednesday, Vector Resources settled a number of condition precedents for the 60% acquisition the world-class Adidi-Kanga gold project. The market reacted favourably to this announcement over the past two days.

What now for Vector Resources Ltd?

Here’s the share price action this week:



Source: Commsec

Vector Resources’ share price jumped from a low of 1.4 cents on Wednesday to a high of 2.1 cents today. That’s not a bad return for the week. The company expects to settle the remaining precedent conditions by 15 September, allowing it to proceed with the acquisition.

Free Report: 10 ASX mining stocks that could make you huge money in the next 12 months and beyond. Learn More.

Vector Resources stated in the announcement (my emphasis added):

‘The Company is also pleased to confirm that it has successfully confirmed the financing terms upon which it is proposing to satisfy the condition precedent relating to the issue of a Standby Letter of Credit in respect to approx. US$20m of existing indebtedness at the Adidi-Kanga Gold Project that is due to a local DRC bank.

‘Over the past several weeks, the Company has received several financing proposals and is now proposing that this condition precedent will be met through the execution of a Committed Debt Facility with Medea Mining Fund L.P (“Medea”) (through its incorporated Master Fund and associated investment vehicles) for US$20m.’

The Adidi-Kanga gold project offers significant untapped potential. It has a JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate of roughly 3.2 million ounces of contained gold, grading roughly 6.6 grams per tonne.

The bottom line: the project looks attractive for shareholders. However, as the saying goes: ‘it’s not over until the fat lady sings’. This is a world-class project and other parties may want to get their hands on it. I’m following the company closely; however, don’t expect the share price to explode until the acquisition is finalised.

Jason Stevenson,

Resources Analyst, Markets & Money

PS: Interested in mining stocks? My free new investor report, ‘The Top 10 Mining Stocks for 2018’, does exactly what it says in the name. I look at 10 companies that could potentially make you huge money this year, and beyond. To download that report free, go here.